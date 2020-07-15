Award winning Irish Independent photographer's work displayed at prestigious exhibition

PPAI Photographer of the Year, Mark Condren at the opening of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland - PPAI - exhibition opening in The Lexicon public library, Dun Laoghaire.

The work of award winning news photographer Mark Condren is now on display at the ‘Press Photographer of the Year’ 2020 exhibition at dlr LexIcon in Dun Laoghaire.

The exhibition will be on display until August 31 and showcases award winning work from the 42nd Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) awards, which took place earlier this year.

The exhibition consists of 120 images by press photographers from across the island of Ireland.

Mr Condren was named Press Photographer of the Year 2020 at the gala awards ceremony in late February after winning the 1st prize in Politics, for his photo of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar during the naming and commissioning ceremony of the L.E. George Bernard Shaw.

He was also awarded the 1st prize in Portrait, for his striking image of open water swimmer Rachel Lee and 1st prize in the Multimedia category, for a video piece on a former Mountjoy inmate who followed his dream to become a triathlete.

This was his fifth time to win the award, having been named Press Photographer of the Year in 2009, 2011, 2013, 2016 and he has also won a European policing photography award.

Awards were presented across nine categories, consisting of news, daily life and people, nature and the environment, politics, sports action, sports feature, portrait, art and entertainment and reportage, as well as a dedicated award for multimedia.

Expand Close Press Photographers Association of Ireland President Crispin Rodwell with Una Power Cathaoirleach of Dun Laoghaire / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Press Photographers Association of Ireland President Crispin Rodwell with Una Power Cathaoirleach of Dun Laoghaire

The collection of images provides a snapshot of the year 2019 in Ireland covering the many highs and the lows including sporting events both at home and abroad, from the outstanding moment Shane Lowry won at ‘The Open’ as well as historic events, such as 100 years of the Liffey Swim.

"One of the highlights of our exhibition calendar in dlr LexIcon every summer is the arrival of The Press Photographer of the Year Awards,” said Dr. Marian Keyes, Senior Executive Librarian, dlr LexIcon.

“This year, the exhibition is an especially welcome sight as we gradually begin reopening the library,” she added.

“This is particularly special as it is the first display of the exhibition since lockdown began. We would like to take this opportunity to thank the library for their continued support and hospitality," said PPAI President Crispin Rodwell.

Cathaoirleach of Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council Una Power added: "We are delighted to welcome the 'Press Photographer of the Year' exhibition to Dun Laoghaire, as it provides a great opportunity for people to see the work of the Press Photographers Association of Ireland."

Read More

Online Editors