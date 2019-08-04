'Avoidable' death, brain damage to 37 babies in two years

The babies were born in 2016 and 2017 at 11 of the Health Service Executive's 19 maternity units. Their births were escalated for review and logged onto the HSE's internal incident management system as "death or encephalopathy of a normally formed neonate". Encephalopathy refers to brain damage commonly, but not exclusively, caused by oxygen deficiency at birth.

The 37 cases were classified as "serious reportable events" which the HSE defines as "serious, largely preventable" patient safety incidents. The outcome of the reviews were not available. The details were obtained by the Sunday Independent under Freedom of Information.

The HSE has set up a new high-level task force to reduce "avoidable" cases of birth injuries to babies and, consequently, the escalating costs of related insurance payouts.

The National Neonatal Encephalopathy Action Group comprises the State Claims Agency, the HSE, the Department of Health and patient representatives and will meet for the first time this month. Dr Peter McKenna, a HSE clinical director and chair of the new group, said it will examine each of the estimated 70 babies a year who are now treated for encephalopathy and focus on those "avoidable" cases.

A briefing note on the new group said: "The extensive human [and financial] cost of these incidents demands a unique response. The formation of this group is a high-level acknowledgement that this is a priority issue that requires an equally unparalleled response."

Sunday Independent