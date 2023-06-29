Avoid strong tea with meals and take a daily vitamin D supplement says new diet advice for Ireland’s over-65s

New diet advice has been issued for 0ver-65s by the Department of Health.

Avoid strong tea with meals, ensure there is good protein in your diet, cut down on salt and take a daily vitamin D supplement.

These are some of the updated healthy eating guidelines from the Department of Health aimed at people aged 65 and older launched today.

The healthy eating pack points out that older people have different nutritional needs and need to adapt their food intake to “live their best life.”

Nine rules include:

Older people who are obese with weight-related health problems should receive individual intervention to ensure weight reduction is undertaken as it is beneficial and minimises loss of muscle tissue.

But lower risk older adults who are overweight are advised to avoid weight-loss diets to prevent loss of muscle mass.

Those at risk of dehydration need adequate amount of drinks. Women need 1.6 litres and men two litres a day, unless medically advised to restrict fluids.

Strong tea should only be drank between meals and not during because it interferes with the absorption of iron and zinc.

Sense of taste diminishes with age and can lead to increased salt intake; therefore, consumption of salty foods should be avoided and alternatives such as herbs and spices can be used to increase flavour.

In order to stimulate muscle protein healthy older adults should eat a more protein-dense diet – foods such as meat, poultry, fish, dairy and eggs.

Adequate calorie intake to prevent development of frailty, muscle loss and undernutrition.

Diets should contain high fibre carbohydrates, but be low in free sugars. The average intake of carbohydrates are at the lower end of recommended consumption range whilst one third of older people exceed recommended free sugar intake.

A daily 15 µg Vitamin D supplement is now recommended for all older adults in Ireland. This resource provides specific details on the range of dietary intake recommended for Vitamin D in older people which vary according to the ability to obtain some of this vitamin from sunlight exposure.

Fortified foods are a good source of B vitamins (B12, folate, B6 and riboflavin) and vitamin D; while unsweetened orange juice, salads, fruit and vegetables are reliable daily food sources of vitamin C.

Minister of State for Mental Health and Older People, Mary Butler, who launched the new guidelines said :“It is really important that people prioritise their diet and make conscious decisions to support their overall wellbeing as they enter this phase of their lives. By eating a nutritious diet, we can all help achieve healthy, active and autonomous aging across the life course.

Chief medical officer Breda Smyth added that older people are expected to represent up to 20pc of the population by 2041. “Investing in simple lifestyle choices will enable us to live well as we advance in years and reduce our risk of developing other health problems".

The guidelines are available on gov.ie/HealthyEatingOver65