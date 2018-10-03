Motorists are being urged to avoid the N7 as emergency services deal with an overturned truck and a broken down bus.

'Avoid if possible' - Traffic chaos as emergency services deal with overturned truck

Traffic has been reduced to one lane at Junction 5 between Athgoe and Rathcoole.

Gardai are advising drivers to use "alternative routes if possible".

The collision happened on the N7 inbound but emergency services need to access the truck from the outbound side using a crane.

There are long delays on approach in both directions.

Northbound delays are back to J7 Kill and southbound traffic is back to J2 Kingswood.

"Avoid this route or expect heavier traffic than usual during rush hour," AA Roadwatch said.

"A broken down coach between J2 Kingswood and J3 Citywest in the left lane is adding to the already long delays. Avoid this route if possible."

