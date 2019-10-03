Aviation chiefs to consider banning alcohol on flights

Aviation authorities will consider banning alcohol on flights in a bid to tackle unruly air passengers.

Airlines including Aer Lingus and Ryanair, as well as all the country's airports, have pledged to clamp down on dangerous behaviour by fliers.

They have said they will work together to prevent and minimise the number of disruptive incidents both in the air and on the ground.

An international campaign called 'Not On My Flight' comes amid an escalation in the number of unruly and disruptive incidents by passengers.

The Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), which joined the campaign in August, said the number of such incidents rose by a third between 2017 and 2018 in the European Union.

It said that at least once a month within the EU, such situations force an aircraft to perform an emergency landing.

The IAA said that according to data from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency, a flight within the EU is threatened every three hours by passengers being unruly or disruptive.

The IAA's head of corporate affairs, Paul Brandon, said the increase in the number of such incidents is "worrying" and they have a direct impact on the safety of crew and passengers.

"Even though the number of unruly passengers is small considering the total number of people flying, the impact of their actions can have a disproportionate effect both on the smooth operation of the flight and more importantly on its safety," he said.

Speaking on RTÉ's 'Morning Ireland', he said alcohol is a contributory factor in many of these incidents.

Asked if the IAA would consider banning alcohol on flights, Mr Brandon said: "It is absolutely on the table, but our preference is to focus on the awareness of the risk if they disrupt a flight.

"We are asking passengers to be aware of the disciplinary consequences.

"Disruptions can be very distressing for other passengers and for the flight crew," he said.

Signatories to the new campaign have undertaken to pre-empt incidents where possible, and to promote the "responsible sale and consumption of alcohol".

They also said they would provide ongoing education and communication with passengers in order to raise awareness of the risks associated with disruptive behaviour on board aircraft.

The IAA pointed out that 72pc of aviation safety incidents across the EU involve some form of physical aggression, while safety is compromised on 1,000 flights a year in Europe due to assaults and alcohol-related offences.

Peter Kearney, CEO of the IAA, said that flying should be an "enjoyable and positive experience" for passengers.

