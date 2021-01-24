Averil Power: Government’s apology on mother and baby homes means nothing unless victims given ‘basic human rights’

Former Senator Averil Power said the Government’s apology on the mother and baby homes means nothing unless adoptive people and their parents are given “basic human rights”.

The CEO of the Irish Cancer Society was born in a mother and baby home hospital and was adopted.

After years of searching, she found her biological mother and father but calls herself one of the “lucky ones” as she advocates for a system to be put in place to reunite Irish adoptees and their parents.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One’s Sunday with Miriam, she said: “The apology was positive to have but it really won’t mean anything unless we finally move forward by giving adoptive people and their parent's basic human rights.”

When asked if giving adoptees their personal information would infringe on the right to privacy of the parents if they don’t want to be contacted, Ms Power said “we have to distinguish between information and contact”.

She explained that when an adopted person receives their birth certificate it doesn’t have the mother’s current contact details on it. So, she believes this is a right and in terms of contact a system needs to be set up where adopted people and their parents can say whether they want to be contacted or not.

“I think there’s this myth that women willingly gave up their babies.. and there's this notion that they walked away from their children years ago and haven’t thought about it since. And how many mothers do we have to hear say that's just not the case?” Ms Power said.

“Some people may want contact while others don't but we need a mechanism of dealing with that.”

At the age of 18, Ms Power began looking for her biological mother and it took ten years for them to be reunited. She also began looking for her father, but that took another 10 years.

Tragically, he was diagnosed with a heart condition just one month after they met and he passed away last May.

As he wasn’t signed up to the Adoption Board like her mother, she had to find him privately- and after much investigation had her friend ring him to deliver the news.

"I was so nervous I didn’t know if he wanted to get this call or not but thankfully he did. My friend rang me back… and I ended up meeting him that night.

“It took me so long to find him and thankfully it went well, and I got to know him I’ve two half brothers. We had a good relationship and we were really only getting to know each other.

"I suppose you just think of all the time wasted and the time we could have had.”

Last summer, Ms Power had a baby girl called Noah and her biological father hoped he would get to meet her, but sadly he didn’t.

"Just so much wasted time, my dad really hoped he would be here for Noah's birth. He really hoped that he would meet her and he didn’t,” she said.

She explained that becoming a mother herself has made her realise the importance of the bond between a newborn baby and their mother.

"The first relationship of a baby is with its mother and before it’s even born it gets used to your heartbeat and your voice and after birth they find it comforting when they’re upset,” she said.

"It’s very traumatic for a baby no matter what, even if you have a really loving adopted family, being separated from your parents at that young age is really traumatic and that has affected me and my relationships, and I probably only understand that now I have a baby.”

The former Senator stressed that although the mother and baby homes were in a past Ireland, that it is still very much a present reality for survivors.

"For so many of us it’s not just the past it’s the present,” she said.

"It’s affected our whole lives, our relationships, our experiences and there are women who still don’t know where their sons and daughters are and adopted people who still have no idea what their original identity was.

"It is very much the present for us and our living reality.”

Online Editors