Average household is 5.6km from a remote work hub and 1.6km from a childcare service

CORK residents live closest to a remote work hub, while people living in Donegal are furthest from one.

New official research also reveals that Dublin residents are on average living closest to childcare services, while people in Leitrim have the highest average distance to get to them.

The Central Statistics Office data shows the average household is situated 5.6km from a remote work hub and 1.6km from a childcare service.

At 1.6 km, residential dwellings in Cork city are on average closest to remote work hubs.

The county with the highest average distance to a remote work hub is Donegal at 8.9 km.

Residential dwellings in Cork city, Dublin city and Galway city have the shortest average distance to a remote work hub while those in Donegal, Cork county and Meath have the longest.

Meanwhile, at 0.4 km, residential dwellings in Dublin city are on average closest to childcare services.

The county with the highest average distance to a childcare service is Leitrim at 3.2 km.

Those living in Leitrim, Roscommon and Mayo have the longest average distance to a childcare service while those in Dublin, Cork city and Galway city have the shortest distance to travel.

Barry Cahill, director of Taxback.com’s Employee Financial Wellbeing Service, said the report is particularly relevant in today’s working landscape, which is in a state of flux.

He said flexible and hybrid work set ups are increasingly popular and the Government remote working hub strategy should support movement from a traditional office-based 9 to 5 approach.

Mr Cahill said a recent survey found six in 10 workers love the idea of remote working hubs and would be willing to use one of the Government’s new Connected Hubs facilities.

“This report suggests that some areas are much further along than others in terms of providing access to these hubs – so there is more work to do – but we are moving in the right direction,” he said.

He said the State has invested more than €100m upgrading former banks, garda stations and disused buildings to convert them to remote working hubs.

The target is to have 400 hubs by 2025, he said.

CSO statistician, Dermot Kinane, said the report shows that almost six in 10 residential dwellings are situated less than 5km from a remote work hub. “In Donegal this was just over four in 10 whereas in Dublin city, it was 97pc for the same distance,” he said.

He said almost one in three residential dwellings are situated less than 500 metres from a childcare service. This doubled to two in three for residents in Dublin city but was just 15pc for those located in counties Monaghan, Roscommon and Donegal.