Average dairy farm incomes jumped to €150,884 in 2022, but cattle rearing incomes fell to just €9,408

The results are published yesterday in the Teagasc National Farm Survey 2022 and are representative of almost 85,806 farms in Ireland.

the figures show that the higher milk prices in 2022 out weighed the increased input costs, due to higher fertiliser and feed costs, on dairy farms.

The average dairy farm saw its income jump over €52,000 to €150,884 last year, but the average income on cattle rearing farms was down 13pc to €9,408, according to the latest National Farm Survey.

Dairy and tillage farms experienced sharp increases in farm income in 2022, largely due to high milk and cereal prices, in spite of rising production costs and they were better able to cope with production cost increases than other types of farms.

While cattle and sheep farms also saw the value of output increase, the rise in production costs left incomes in 2022 on many of these farms either lower or relatively unchanged on the previous year. The high rate of general inflation in Ireland over the last 18 months has also eroded the real value of income in all farm systems.

Dairy farm income increased to €150,884 on average in 2022, up 53pc on the 2021 level, with milk prices up 49pc. The survey found there was little change in milk production, partly due to high fertiliser and feed costs and also due to a dry summer which impeded grass growth. Fuel prices were also up substantially. Collectively this resulted in an increase in production costs, up 32pc on average relative to 2021.

Some 1.45 family labour units were required to generate this income on the average farm, the highest labour requirement for any of the farm systems.

On the other end of the income scale, the average income on cattle rearing farms in 2022, decreased by 13pc to €9,408, and remains the lowest overall income in farming.

Young cattle prices improved in 2022, but production costs also increased by 13pc, on average. Cattle other increased marginally in 2022, up 9pc year-on-year to €18,811. Prices for finished cattle improved in 2022, and therefore the value of gross output increased.

However, the general rise in production costs was particularly felt on those farms and resulted in an average increase in costs of 31pc year-on-year.

Sheep farm incomes had been on an upward trajectory in recent years. However, in 2022, although output values remained relatively high, increased input costs (up 24pc) squeezed margins and led to a sharp decline in average family farm income. On average, income declined by 21pc to €16,454.

Production conditions were favourable on tillage farms in 2022, with generally good yields, according to the Teagasc survey. At the same time, due to tighter international supply and demand conditions, Irish cereal prices increased relative to 2021. Although input prices also increased, the 32pc increase in input expenditure was offset by the improved value of outputs.

Overall, the increase in output prices and higher yields led to a 32pc increase in family farm income to €76,654 on the average tillage farm in 2022.

According to the authors of the report, several global events in combination had a substantial impact on international agriculture.

"There were sharp movements in global commodity prices including agricultural outputs, energy and agricultural inputs. Collectively these price movements had a substantial influence on farm incomes globally, including those in Ireland.”

As a result, higher agricultural input prices, in particular for fertiliser, fuel, electricity and concentrates caused a sharp increase in farm production costs in all farm systems, according to the report.

These events occurred alongside the more typical events which affect agricultural markets, such as variability in weather conditions.

Weather conditions in Ireland in 2022 were somewhat unfavourable for grass production over the summer period, but benefitted cereal crop production, leading to an overall increase in Irish cereal yields, it said.