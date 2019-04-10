Brides and grooms in Ireland are waiting until later in life to get married, new statistics have revealed.

Average age of Irish men to marry is now oldest on record

A breakdown of registered marriages throughout 2018 has found that the average age of a bride is now 34.4 years old - and this rises to 36.4 years for a groom - in same sex marriages.

The average age of over 36 years for a man to get married to a woman is the oldest on record, according to the Central Statistics Office.

However, the average figure for same-sex grooms was much higher at 40.1 years. The comparable age for women in a same-sex marriage was 38.7 years.

The CSO revealed today that over a quarter of opposite-sex couples opted for a civil marriage over the last year.

Humanist ceremonies are rising in popularity - but a Roman Catholic ceremony is the prevailing popular choice for 49pc of same-sex couples - or 10,027 couples.

Civil marriage ceremonies accounted for almost two-thirds or 62.8pc of same-sex marriages.

Unsurprisingly, the warmer months of June, July and August were the most popular for weddings, while the cooler months of January and February were the least popular.

Friday and Saturday continue to be the most popular days to ‘tie the knot’ for opposite-sex couples, while Friday was the most favoured day to wed for same-sex couples.

Sundays and Mondays remain the least popular days of the week to marry for all couples.

Commenting on the report, Carol Anne Hennessy, statistician said: "There were 21,053 marriages in Ireland in 2018 including 664 same-sex marriages.

"This equates to a crude (unadjusted) marriage rate of 4.3 per 1,000 population.

"Although the average age of grooms in an opposite-sex marriage was at its highest to date at 36.4 years, the average age of men in a same-sex marriage was higher at 40.1 years.

"The average age of brides in an opposite-sex marriage was 34.4 in 2018, while the comparable age for women in a same-sex marriage was 38.7 years."

Online Editors