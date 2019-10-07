The autumnal weather is set to kick it up a notch as this week promises blustery showers and cold temperatures.

Autumnal weather set to kick it up a notch as week promises cold and blustery showers

Showers, blustery weather and lower temperatures in the aftermath of Storm Lorenzo will mark the beginning of the colder weather from today and will continue throughout the rest of the week.

Heavy rain and strong wind gusts will be widespread but will especially affect the west of the country.

According to Met Éireann, the country is set for a wet, wintry week with plenty of showers and strong gales.

"The leftover rain will clear and it will will brighten up later on in the day today, with highest temperatures of 14 to 16 degrees.

"Tonight, there will be some heavy spells in the west, with temperatures of eight to 10 degrees," a Met Eireann duty forecaster told Independent.ie.

"But it’ll be a week of showery and blustery weather, with the heaviest rain in the west, which will clear as it heads east."

Tomorrow might even see a possibility of thunder as long showers will be widespread with gusty winds. The rain will continue into tomorrow night and Wednesday will see more of the same, with temperatures dwindling at 12 to 15 degrees.

The heavy showers will continue into the second half of the week and are predicted to continue over the weekend and early into next week.

Thursday evening will offer a break from the rain but on Friday, it will spread all over the country with fresh to strong southerly winds.

"The rest of the week will see temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees and it will be very showery and cold, with much cooler temperatures," added the forecaster.

The rain is predicted to temporarily halt this Saturday, which will see some scattered showers throughout the country.

However, it’ll make a return this Sunday and into next week as bands of heavy showers and longer rain spells will be here to stay.

Online Editors