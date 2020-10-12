Autumn chill: Temperatures to dip close to zero at night but largely dry

Feathered finery: Three cock pheasants show off their fiery autumn plumage on the Wexford Wildfowl Reserve. Photo: John Murphy

Anyone venturing outside this week is being warned to wrap up well. Night-time temperatures are set to dip close to zero as an autumn chill takes hold.

Tomorrow night and Wednesday night will be the coldest of the week with lowest temperatures of 2C-5C. Daytime temperatures will reach 11C-14C. While it will be a bit on the chilly side, at least the heavy rain will stay away.

Today will start off cloudy in the east of the country as outbreaks of rain clear into the Irish Sea during the morning.

It will brighten up from the west through the afternoon, with sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west.

Top temperatures will reach between 11C and 15C, but it will feel chilly in moderate to fresh north-westerly winds.

Met Éireann said there will be a good deal of dry weather this week, although temperatures will remain around normal for this time of year.

Irish Independent