Autism charity AsIAm ‘deeply disturbed’ about allegations of abuse by school principal

The national autism charity, AsIAm, has said it is “deeply disturbed” by allegations of emotional and physical abuse of pupils by a post-primary school principal.

The principal has been suspended pending a number of formal inquiries into allegations made by staff.

According to an RTÉ report, the allegations include the forced partial undressing by the principal of an autistic pupil in front of other students, the removal of special toys that autistic children use as a calming tool, inappropriate physical contact with students, including hugging them and sitting on their laps, and the verbal belittling of children attending the school.

Among the issues raised in the complaint was that the principal wanted all students with intellectual disabilities to wear their school uniforms "even though being aware that many of the students have sensory issues and the material of the uniform being uncomfortable".

The staff also complained that special needs assistants were told that the code of behaviour had to be followed by all students, including those with intellectual disabilities, and that a parent should be informed that if their autistic child had a meltdown they would be sent home and possibly suspended, for breaking the school's behaviour code.

The RTÉ report also stated that, in the complaint, staff said they had to "hide" certain students from the principal in order to protect them, because these students were being "deliberately targeted".

Many of the incidents outlined in the complaint relate to the principal's treatment of disabled students, according to RTÉ

The principal told RTÉ News that the allegations were "completely false".

The school, which is in a disadvantaged community, is under the patronage of an education and training board (ETB).

The Gardai, the child and family agency Tusla and the ETB are conducting inquiries.

The ETB in question has confirmed an individual employee at one of its schools has been placed on administrative leave, without prejudice, relating to matters that are now the subject of ongoing formal enquiries.

The ETB stated they were “unable to comment further at this time”.

It added that that it was “committed to ensuring the highest standards of service and wellbeing for all students in our care and for the entire school community”.

The Garda Press Office confirmed that the Gardai has started an investigation into a number of referrals received from Tusla concerning conduct at an educational establishment.

Tusla said it did not comment on individual cases.

AsIAm CEO Adam Harris said they were “deeply disturbed” by the allegations, including allegation of emotional and physical abuse of autistic and neurodivergent young people.

He said “without prejudice to the investigation, it was important to note that the alleged incidents concerning the use of restraint, a lack of respect for sensory accommodations and an inappropriate and discriminatory application of the code of behaviour are all too common within our community”.

Mr Harris said the fact that such incidents may have taken place suggested a system which had neglected to enact any guidelines on the use of seclusion and restraint, or to put in place the appropriate mandatory training for school staff.

AsIAM called on Junior Minister Josepha Madigan, who as responsibility for special education to provide urgent clarity on the timeline for “the long overdue publication of both neuro-affirmative guidelines and the associated training of school employees”.