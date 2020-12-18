Authorities urge the public to stay away from the Forty Foot on Christmas Day

Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, Gardaí, and the HSE have appealed to the public to stay away from the 40 Foot bathing area on Christmas Day and St. Stephen’s Day to avoid potential spread spread of COVID-19.

Winter swimming, particularly the traditional Christmas Day swim, have become increasingly popular in recent years in the south Dublin area, with very large numbers of people gathering at bathing locations along the coastline on Christmas Day.

However, Dún Laoghaire Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána, and the HSE are appealing to everybody to stay away from visiting bathing areas and specifically the 40 Foot, Sandycove, and Seapoint on December 25 and 26 in an effort to avoid mass gatherings.

“Figures in recent days from the Department of Health have shown undoubtedly that COVID-19 is still very much among us and cases are continuing to rise at an alarming rate,” a statement said.

“Public health advice from the Government is to very significantly limit our interactions with others over the Christmas break, and this includes engaging in activities such as the traditional Christmas Day swim.”

“We all want to avoid the potential for a large COVID-19 outbreak at the start of the New Year, whether in our own area or elsewhere. A surge in cases will by the very nature of this pandemic put a huge burden on our health system."

The statement added: “Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council, An Garda Síochána, and the HSE are keenly aware that this is a very significant request being asked of people. We would not be asking this if we did not consider that a large gathering would create a potential risk to public health and the spread of COVID-19.

Personal responsibility has been a significant part of our armoury in the fight against COVID-19 and we urge you to exercise it now and to avoid creating a crowded environment over Christmas at these traditional locations.”

The Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown County Council has asked that the public consider visiting one of the many parks across the county and look forward to a swim on another day over the festive period where social distancing can be maintained.

The statement comes just hours after it was confirmed that restrictions on household visits and the hospitality sector will be reimposed earlier than expected.





Online Editors