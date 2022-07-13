Author Susan McKay to be Ireland’s next Press Ombudsman

Author and journalist Susan McKay from Derry, who will be Ireland's new press ombudsman

Derry author and journalist Susan McKay will be Ireland’s next Press Ombudsman, it has been announced.

Ms McKay will take on the role from October which involves addressing complaints from members of he public about press publications.

She replaces Peter Feeney who is retiring from the role.

Ms McKay said in a statement that she is “thrilled” by her new appointment. She will be the first woman to serve as the Press Ombudsman in Ireland.

“In print and online, public interest journalism is experiencing profound challenges in this country,” Ms McKay said in a statement.

“Our voluntary regulation system is internationally respected and I look forward to working both independently and with the Press Council to maintain and enhance that reputation.

“We need, and we have, superb journalists – people have a right to insist that our media uphold the highest standards.”

The Derry author and journalist is most known for her books on Northern Ireland’s politics and culture, including ‘Northern Protestants: An Unsettled People’ and it’s follow up which was published last year, ‘Northern Protestants: On Shifting Ground.’

Two independent public interest directors have also been appointed to the Press Council following open competition.

They are James Doorley, secretary general of the Irish Chamber of Shipping and previously deputy director of the National Youth Council of Ireland, and Alan Dukes, former leader of Fine Gael. Siobhán Cronin, editor of the Southern Star newspaper, has been appointed as a press industry member.