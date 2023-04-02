Author married to son at centre of bitter Kilkenny Group sacking insists her family drama novel is a work of fiction
Writer Michelle McDonagh is wife of Greg O’Gorman, who fell out spectacularly with his mother, the former company CEO Marian O’Gorman
Dónal Lynch
When Michelle McDonagh had completed her debut novel, There’s Something I Have To Tell You, her husband went about seeking some publicity for it. Greg O’Gorman sent a text proposing a media interview with the author, a former journalist with the Connacht Tribune.