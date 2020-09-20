Australian police searching for Irishman previously convicted of killing student in one-punch attack

Patrick Farrell has two Australian warrants out for his arrest. Credit: NSW Police

Two Australian arrest warrants have been issued for an Irish man who was convicted of manslaughter of a student (20) in Westmeath in 2011.

New South Wales police in Australia have issued two arrest warrants for Patrick Farrell (29), who was convicted of killing Andrew Dolan (20) in Mullingar nine years ago.

He spent three years in jail for the one-punch attack.

Andrew Dolan (20) died after he was assaulted assaulted in Mullingar in December 2011

Andrew Dolan (20) died after he was assaulted assaulted in Mullingar in December 2011

However, officers have now appealed for assistance to help locate Mr Farrell as they want to question him in relation to “a malicious wounding” which took place earlier this month and an assault which occurred last year.

“Patrick Farrell, aged 29, is wanted on two warrants relating to a malicious wounding that occurred in Randwick earlier this month, and an assault in Matraville in November last year,” reads a statement from the force.

It is believed that Mr Farrell frequents certain areas of New South Wales.

Patrick Farrell Credit: NSW Police

Patrick Farrell Credit: NSW Police

“He is known to frequent Randwick, Maroubra, Mascot and Alexandria.”

Anyone who may know the whereabouts of Patrick Farrell should contact Maroubra Detectives or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000,” the statement adds.

Andrew Dolan, from Carrick on Shannon in Leitrim, was a biomedical student who was out with friends in Mullingar on December 23, 2011.

He was subjected to an unprovoked attack in a one-punch incident and died ten days later.

Speaking to the Australian Daily Telegraph, Mr Dolan’s father Joe said that the allegations are “very serious” and wondered how Mr Farrell was allowed into Australia.

“We are shocked and appalled, these allegations are very serious,” he said.

“We wonder how he got to Australia in the first place and hope that justice will be delivered appropriately.”

