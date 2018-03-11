Australian police hunt for 'Irish tourists' suspected of carrying out scams and thefts along the Gold Coast

Australian police are appealing for information on nine tourists, believed to be from Ireland, who are suspected of being behind a series of scams and thefts.

Police are investigating 12 offences which have occurred between Brisbane and the Gold Coast since January involving nine people, all believed to be tourists from Ireland.

Australian police have released images of the suspects believed to be Irish Photo: Queensland police

The group are believed to be working in groups stealing goods and money from retail stores as well as obtaining free food and beverages from restaurants claiming foreign objects, such as glass, are in their food. Australian police have released images of the suspected culprits which involves a number of men and women accompanied by small children.

Police said that a group of men are offering discounted repairs on bitumen driveways and roofing whilst providing sub-standard services or failing to complete the work or to even turn up. Detective Superintendent Tony Fleming, Brisbane Region said the groups are targeting small businesses and the elderly.

“They are good at creating diversions and distractions/disruptions to either steal goods or demand goods and services for free. They are aggressive and usually work in groups of two or more. “I encourage anyone who believes they may have fallen victims to these people, and who haven’t already reported it to police, to contact Policelink on 131 444.”

Detective Superintendent Fleming encouraged the people depicted to contact police to help resolve the allegations. Anyone who recognises these people or where they may be are asked to contact police. “I again urge homeowners to say no to anyone offering door to door home repairs until you are able to make an informed decision and know that this is a legitimate offer."

Police are urging anyone with information about the people pictured to contact Policelink on 131 444.

