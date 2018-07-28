Australian police appeal for help finding Irish woman who went missing at 38 weeks pregnant

Police in Australia are appealing for help locating a missing Irish teenager who went missing while heavily pregnant.

Irish National Katie Cash (18) was last seen leaving a hospital on Barker Street, Randwick, an eastern suburb of Sydney, just before 3pm on Monday July 13 2018, the New South Wales police force said in a statement.

"At the time she was last seen, Katie was 38-weeks pregnant and officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command hold grave concerns for her welfare," the statement reads.

The young woman is described as being of thin build, with short dark hair, with green/hazel eyes and a scar on the right side of her forehead.

Police said she may also go by another name.

She was last seen wearing a grey top, grey and white floral pants and no shoes.

A spokesperson for the police force told Independent.ie that the search continues for Ms Cash this weekend.

Anyone with information or knows Kate’s whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or www.nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.

Online Editors