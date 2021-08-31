August is deadliest month on Irish roads in over nine years, 24 people lose their lives in just 30 days

Twenty-four people have lost their lives on Irish roads this month to date, which means August is the deadliest month on our roads since June 2012 when 26 were killed.

To date, 99 people have been killed in road accidents in 2021, which is up from 95 for the corresponding date in 2020.

Between eight and 10 times that number have been seriously injured in collisions this year.

The “deeply concerning” death toll in August is being attributed to “complacency” and the roads being much busier after lockdown, according to an RSA spokesperson.

A total of 56 drivers of vehicles have been killed this year, which is up from 34 at the same point last year, which the RSA said is “very worrying”.

Ireland’s road deaths have risen steadily for the last four months from eight in May to three times that number in August as our population returns to a strain of normality as society reopens.

August is also the first month since 2012 that more than 20 people were killed on the roads, statistics from the CSO and Road Safety Authority show.

Among the victims in August’s tragic death toll are Kurdish family Sabah Karzan, Shahen Qasm and their eight-month-old baby Lena, who were killed when the car they were travelling in was hit head on by a car travelling the wrong way on the M6 in Galway.

The entire family was killed in the incident, in a tragedy which shocked the nation.

The RSA are now urging road users to “get back to the basics” and obey the well-known rules of the road to avert more “tragic loss of life”.

This comes as more than 3,500 people were issued fixed charge penalties by gardaí in the first five months of this year for not wearing seatbelts, while more than 10,400 people were fined for driving while using their mobile phone between January and May of this year.

“Driving while using your phone is distracted driving and that is dangerous driving. We need to emphasise the need to not get complacent, especially at this time of year when our roads are really busy.

“There were less cars on the roads in the past year and I don’t think there is any denying that people sped up that little bit,” the spokesperson said.

A staggering 72,000 speeding fines were issued by Gardaí between January and May, while 3,737 were found to be driving while intoxicated in the same period.

More than 2,500 were found to be driving dangerously and Gardaí detained over 13,000 vehicles in the first five months of 2021.

On average, gardaí have arrested more than 15 people every day for driving while under the influence.