August Bank Holiday weekend weather: Temperatures to reach 24C but thundery showers expected

THE Irish summer may be coming to an end as the August Bank Holiday is set to see thundery showers which will become rampant from tonight onwards.

While revellers have been enjoying fine summer weather, high temperatures will continue throughout the weekend but a rain jacket will become a necessity as thundery showers are due to set in from tonight.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Met Eireann forecaster Jean Byrne said that today will see highs of 19 to 24 degrees.

“While most areas will have good sunshine, some patches of mist and sea fog are possible along parts of the east coast during the day,” she said.

However, summery weather will come to a quick halt with thunder and rain, which is predicted to begin tonight.

“Tonight will stay dry in most areas but outbreaks of rain will extend in across much of Munster with a risk of a few heavy and thundery bursts.”

Saturday will see temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees and light to moderate winds but the rain and thunder will continue in some parts of the country.

“It will be dry in most areas at first showers in much of Munster in the morning will become widespread during the day,” the forecaster said.

“Some of them will become heavy and prolonged in places with a risk of thunder but there will be good dry intervals in most parts,” she added.

Sunday will offer little comfort as the thundery showers will spread throughout the country.

“Showers will become widespread, some of them will give longer spells of rain in places with a risk of thunder, particularly parts of west Munster and Connaught,” she said.

Temperatures will see highs of 19 to 23 degrees and drop slightly on Bank Holiday Monday to 17 to 22 degrees.

The day will see some brighter and sunnier spells but some places will have a risk of thundery downpours.

“Showers will become widespread during the day and once again some of them will be heavy and prolonged in places with a risk of thundery downpours particularly in the western half of the country.”

Tuesday and Wednesday will see more of the same sunnier weather, with a chance of showers and thunder, but the weather is set to get better in the second part of next week.

Online Editors