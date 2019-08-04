August Bank Holiday weather: Warning in place as flooding and heavy rainfall expected

The run of good weather will come to an abrupt end as Met Eireann has issued a weather warning for torrential rainfall this evening that could lead to flooding.

Sunny spells this morning isn't expected to last as heavy thundery showers will start to break out by early afternoon.

Met Eireann forecaster, John Eagleton said while there will be unsettled conditions throughout the week, today will see the worst of the bad weather.

Speaking to the Independent.ie, he said: "Today is the worst day. Today will see the most activity out of the week, but it will begin to ease off after later this week towards Thursday and Friday.

"It might not be too bad in Dublin until later on, western counties will see it worst. Temperatures will be about average."

Mr Eagleton added that this evening's showers will be "prolonged longer spells of rain," which may see "some bits of flooding" develop.

Met Eireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday afternoon and evening, with 20-30 mm expected to fall over a short period of time.

Tomorrow will see mixed conditions, as both sunny spells will break through early on in the day with highs of 18 to 21 degrees, but rain showers will develop later on in the afternoon.

As for Monday night, the weather forecaster predicts clear spells with light winds as temperatures are expected to reach between 11 or 12 degrees.

Rain showers will persist throughout Tuesday with similar temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, but will begin to die out on Tuesday night.

Met Éireann reports that Wednesday will have similar conditions seen earlier in the week as the rain showers will be back, but they will be interrupted by sunny spells. There will be little change in temperatures, which will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees in the day time and lows of 11 or 12 degrees during the night time.

Online Editors