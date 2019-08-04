THE summer sunshine seems to have come to an abrupt end after a weather warning was issued for nine counties and we were told to brace ourselves for torrential rain and potential flooding.

August Bank Holiday weather: Rainfall warning in place for nine counties as torrential showers and flooding expected

Following a promising start to the Bank Holiday weekend, it's set to become a washout for many as heavy thundery showers will start to break out by early afternoon.

A Status Yellow rainfall warning is in place for Connacht, Donegal, Clare, Kerry and Limerick until 10pm tonight.

Met Eireann issued a statement saying: "Heavy thundery downpours this afternoon and evening will lead to flash flooding and hazardous driving conditions. Intense rainfall amounts of 20 to 30 mm in a short period of time likely."

Forecaster John Eagleton said while there will be unsettled conditions throughout the week, today will see the worst of the bad weather.

Speaking to the Independent.ie, he said: "Today is the worst day. Today will see the most activity out of the week, but it will begin to ease off after later this week towards Thursday and Friday.

"It might not be too bad in Dublin until later on, western counties will see it worst. Temperatures will be about average."

Mr Eagleton added that this evening's showers will be "prolonged longer spells of rain," which may see "some bits of flooding" develop.

Met Eireann have issued a yellow weather warning for Sunday afternoon and evening, with 20-30 mm expected to fall over a short period of time.

Tomorrow will see mixed conditions, as both sunny spells will break through early on in the day with highs of 18 to 21 degrees, but rain showers will develop later on in the afternoon.

As for Monday night, the weather forecaster predicts clear spells with light winds as temperatures are expected to reach between 11 or 12 degrees.

Rain showers will persist throughout Tuesday with similar temperatures of 18 to 22 degrees, but will begin to die out on Tuesday night.

Met Éireann reports that Wednesday will have similar conditions seen earlier in the week as the rain showers will be back, but they will be interrupted by sunny spells. There will be little change in temperatures, which will reach highs of 18 to 22 degrees in the day time and lows of 11 or 12 degrees during the night time.

Online Editors