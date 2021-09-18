The incidents at the plants in Ballymore Eustace, which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin city, and in Creagh which serves Gorey in Co Wexford, were only made public last evening.

Minister Darragh O’Brien has said he is “pretty angry” over issues at two water treatment plants that led to at least 52 people falling ill in recent weeks.

The Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage has ordered an audit of all water treatment plants in the country.

The incidents at the plants in Ballymore Eustace, which supplies drinking water to parts of Dublin city, and in Creagh which serves Gorey in Co Wexford, were only made public on Friday evening.

Dozens of people have fallen ill.

Read More

There were also “associated hospitalisations” after “unsafe” water entered the public drinking water supply.

The Environmental Protection Agency said it will consider “all available enforcement options” in relation to the “unacceptable failures” at both plants.

The audits ordered today will initially focus on the 20 largest plants in the country, Mr O’Brien told RTÉ News. He described the audits as a “precautionary” measure.

"I do want to say, while these incidents are worrying, the water supply is safe.

“The water supply is safe in both of these areas but that does not get away from a situation where we've had systemic failures in a process where public safety was put at risk.

“We cannot have situations like this recurring again, he said.

Mr O’Brien- has met with representatives of Dublin City Council, Wexford County Council and Irish Water. The county councils run the plants on Irish Water’s behalf.

A combination of human error and a lack of speedy response led to the issues, Mr O’Brien said.

Dublin City Council (DCC) has told Independent.ie that it is working with Irish Water to implement “any necessary improvement” plans in relation to a recent incident in its Ballymore Eustace plant.

“Despite the failure in the production process, water quality testing showed that at all stages water produced at the plant met the required standard,” it said.

“DCC acknowledges that there was a failure in its reporting system at the time and is currently working with the EPA and Irish Water, whose recommendations will be implemented, to ensure that this does not happen again.

“We wish to reassure the public that the breakdown at the plant was resolved some weeks ago and no longer exists,” a spokesperson for Dublin City Council said.

Niall Gleeson, Managing Director of Irish Water, agreed with the Minister’s assessment that the incidents were “unacceptable”.

“In both instances, late notification of issues relating to the disinfection process at the plants potentially put public health at risk.

“In discussions today with the Chief Executives of Wexford and Dublin City Council, we reconfirmed that all measures would be taken to ensure there would be no recurrence of drinking water issues and can confirm to all customers the water is safe to drink.

“Irish Water also continues to consult with HSE on the outbreak of illnesses in Gorey and with Wexford County Council on a programme of works at the water treatment plant.

“We would like to apologise to customers for the delay in communicating the incident and the water treatment plant failing to meet the appropriate level of disinfection,” Mr Gleeson said.