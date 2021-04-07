Audio devices to be installed in public areas to encourage dog owners to clean up poop

Audio devices are to be installed in a number of locations in Dublin city to encourage dog owners to clean up after their dogs.

This is part of Dublin City Council’s new dog fouling campaign, as they’ve seen a 27pc increase in the number of complaints about dog fouling in the last twelve months.

In addition to the audio devices, outdoor and digital adverts as well as a video and a radio ad have been created for this campaign, which will be rolled out in Dublin city from April 4 for a two week period.

“The issue of dog fouling has now become a major issue in our public parks and open spaces in the city,” Lord Mayor of Dublin Hazel Chu said.

“There are some people in our community who are more at risk of coming into contact with dog waste and putting their health in danger, such as; wheelchair users, visually impaired people, babies and toddlers. Whether you own a dog or not, dog poo in our public spaces affects the whole community.”

A working group has been set up to deal with the issue, and Dublin City Council’s Litter Prevention Officer, Bernie Lillis said dog owners must be responsible.

“I am urging dog owners/walkers to be responsible and to dispose of dog waste appropriately and do not leave the doggie bag on railings or in bushes or on the streets or footpaths, instead you should ‘Bag it and Bin it’.

“Dog fouling is everybody’s business, it’s not a dog problem, it’s a human problem and we must all be mindful of other people who use our public spaces and to make sure they are clean and safe for them to use and so that we can all stay healthy.”

Recent research carried out by Behaviour & Attitudes for Dogs Trust revealed that 96pc of dog owners claimed they do pick up after their dog. Yet 57pc of people surveyed indicated that there is a big problem with dog fouling in their area.

What’s more, seven in 10 people claimed to have walked in dog poop on the street, while 51pc came across dog poop in their local park. Similarly 31pc rolled a buggy through dog foul, and 11pc rolled their wheelchair through it.

It is estimated that a single gram of dog waste can contain 23 million faecal coliform bacteria, which are known to cause cramps, diarrhoea, intestinal illness, and serious kidney disorders in humans.

The City Council is urging dog owners to always pick up after their dog using a Poo Bag or a scooping device before disposing of it in the nearest litter bin or taking it home and placing it in their general household wheelie bin. Those who do not dispose of it properly can be fined €150 under the Litter Pollution Act.

