Attorney General clashes with Health Minister Stephen Donnelly as Cabinet scrambles to draft indoor dining rules

Bailey and Hope Murphy from Belfast enjoying a game of chess at the Hunt Museum in Limerick. Photo: Brendan Gleeson

The Government is scrambling to draft new regulations to allow pubs, restaurants and cafés resume indoor dining in time for next Monday’s deadline.

With just four days to go until people can eat and drink inside again, the Cabinet has become embroiled in a number of squabbles as ministers seek to thrash out the details of the new rules.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly made an attempt in recent days to reduce the age limit for unvaccinated children but was overruled by his Cabinet colleagues.

Due to concerns over the rapidly spreading Delta variant over Covid-19, Mr Donnelly wanted the regulations to insist that only unvaccinated children under 12-years-old could accompany fully vaccinated parents inside restaurants and pubs.

However, despite the minister’s concerns, the Cabinet yesterday agreed that all unvaccinated children under the age of 18 will be allowed to dine inside so long as there is adult supervision.

During that Cabinet meeting, the health minister also clashed with the Attorney General Paul Gallagher over the new regulations.

Mr Gallagher raised concerns about the lack of progress in developing regulations for indoor dining and highlighted a number of issues which have yet to be addressed.

In what was described by one source as an “uncharacteristic intervention”, Mr Gallagher said he had been seeking direction on several key issues related to the new rules for indoor dining since last Friday and had yet to get a response from the relevant departments.

According to one source at the meeting, the Attorney General took particular issue with Mr Donnelly saying the regulations were progressing well.

“The AG hit back and said he would ‘fundamentally disagree’ with anyone suggesting the regulations were progressing well,” the source said.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin intervened and suggested a meeting should be held between the Attorney General’s office, the Department of Health, the Department of Tourism and the Department of Enterprise. At Cabinet, Mr Gallagher also noted his staff are regularly working weekends to ensure new government policy is underpinned by legislation.

One source said the Attorney General listed around a dozen issues with the new regulations which his office will need to have sight of before they can be put into law.

The issues that need to be addressed include defining legal definitions in the regulations, getting clarity on enforcement measures for the new laws, and deciding what businesses may not be able to offer customers indoor dining.

“We could have a situation where Copper Face Jacks decides it’s now a pub and can fill the place with vaccinated people,” one minister said.

Another minister added: “My mouth dropped listening to the list of issues that still need to be addressed before next Monday.”

It came as President Michael D Higgins signed into law the rules which will allow indoor dining resume on July 26.

The Cabinet agreed to allow people who have been fully vaccinated or have recovered from Covid-19 in the past six months to dine indoors from next Monday.

They also signed off on plans to allow unvaccinated under-18s accompany adults inside.

People will need to show evidence of immunity on arrival and another form of identification before they take their seats in a restaurant or pub.

There will be no time limits indoors but there will be distancing of at least one metre required between tables.

A maximum of six adults will be permitted to a table. Negotiations on how many children will be permitted per table were ongoing last night.

Staff will use a QR code-reading app on their mobile phones to scan Digital Covid Certificates.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin warned that pubs and restaurants will need to adhere to the new rules and apply them “not just to the spirit, but to the letter”.



“It will require absolute adherence to the guidelines and to the regulations, and require people behaving responsibly,” he said.

