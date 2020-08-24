Attendance of Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe at golf dinner to be reviewed by ex-Chief Justice

A former Chief Justice is to examine whether it was appropriate for Supreme Court judge Seamus Woulfe to attend the controversial Oireachtas Golf Society event and dinner.

The review to be conducted by Ms Justice Susan Denham at the request of current Chief Justice Frank Clarke.

She has been drafted in to conduct a report and make recommendation as a long-awaited mechanism for examining the conduct of judges is still not ready.

The section of the Judicial Council legislation governing complaints relating to the conduct of judges has yet to be commenced.

Ms Justice Denham is expected to report back in the coming weeks.

Mr Woulfe, a former Attorney General, was only appointed to the court earlier this summer and has yet to hear a case in the State’s highest court.

Expand Close Former Chief Justice Susan Denham Picture: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Former Chief Justice Susan Denham Picture: Damien Eagers

But he has been under sustained pressure to step down over his attendance at the dinner last week in Clifden, Co Galway.

He was one of 81 people who attended the dinner in breach of the Government’s regulations controlling indoor events during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A statement last week, in which Mr Justice Woulfe apologised, failed to quell public criticism of his decision to attend the event.

In a statement released by the Supreme Court this evening, it was announced Ms Justice Denham had been asked by the court to consider certain questions arising out of the attendance of Mr Justice Woulfe at the event.

It said Ms Justice Denham has agreed to that request and will commence her work immediately.

She has been asked to consider whether Mr Justice Woulfe should have accepted the invitation to dinner.

In addition, whether he should, in all the circumstances, have left the hotel in the light of the situation prevailing.

Furthermore, whether he should have attended the golf event without attending the dinner.

“In the context of those questions Ms Justice Denham has also been asked to consider whether there are any relevant codes of practice or guidelines and to make any recommendations in that regard which she considers appropriate,” the statement said.

“This non-statutory approach has been necessitated because of the fact that relevant sections of the Judicial Council Act, 2019 have not yet been commenced.”

Online Editors