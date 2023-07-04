Attempt made to place €500 bet on Patrick Kielty during race to be next Late Late host

An attempt to place a €500 bet on Patrick Kielty to be the next presenter of the Late Late Show was rejected by the bookmaker Paddy Power.

The gambling company said it declined the bet from the punter because it breached the €25 limit it placed on the market for betting on who would replace Ryan Tubridy as the host of RTÉ’s flagship entertainment show.

Gamblers could back Mr Kielty at odd as high as 14/1 to become the host of the show – a bet of €500 at those odds would net a punter €7,500.

However, Patrick Kielty’s odds collapsed to 1/5 as it became clear he was set to take over the Late Late Show gig.

Paddy Power would not say when or how the attempt to bet €500 on Mr Kielty was made -- or at what odds he was when the person tried to make the bet.

A spokesman said that “a bet of that size was not taken because there was a €25 stake limit on that market".

The company also declined to be more specific on the circumstances and timing of the attempted wager.

The firm said it did not have any view on the size of the attempted stake, as punters had different habits and disposable funds.

A gambling industry source said the average Paddy Power stake is just €10 in Ireland, with a similar amount seen pro-rata in Britain.

During the period when Claire Byrne was favourite, her odds ranged from around 6/5 to as short as 4/11.

Meanwhile, Patrick Kielty’s odds moved from 14/1 into 1/5 as the story developed and money came in from the Irish public.