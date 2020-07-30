'Attack will always be with me' - woman who had throat slashed by teen boy

The woman who had her throat slashed by a teenage boy she met on an internet dating app has said the attack will 'always be with me'.

Stephanie Ng (25) survived the murder attempt in 2017, after the teen lured her to an isolated area at the Sea Front, Queen's Road, Dún Laoghaire.

"It will always be with me because I have the scars," she told The Irish Daily Star.

Ms Ng said she has found it hard to trust others after the ordeal. "I just don't go out with friends that much or I'm careful who I'm with. I mean I just hang out with my own friends. So I'd just say to people be careful."

The scene in Dun Laoghaire where Stephanie Ng was attacked and left for dead after meeting her attacker on social media

Whatsapp The scene in Dun Laoghaire where Stephanie Ng was attacked and left for dead after meeting her attacker on social media

She added: "I'm just trying to get on with my life now. I just have to look forward."

The now 17-year-old, who cannot be named because he is a minor, was originally sentenced by Mr Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court to 11 years' detention with a review to begin after five years on January 1, 2023.

He has been in custody since December 26, 2017. Yesterday, it was ruled that he will serve a further two years' detention before his 11-year sentence is reviewed, following an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The Court of Appeal yesterday increased the teenager's sentence review date by two years to seven years, after finding that the original five-year term was too lenient.

Speaking about the ruling she said: "I don't know what to say because it is out of my hands really. I mean it will always be with me because I have the scars. So it's not like it can change anything.

"I don't think there will be justice on both sides because it's quite sad on both sides to be honest."

Ms Ng says she has been left with physical damage after the attack. "Even my hand, my thumb is still numb. So even if I don't look at myself I can still feel it."

The now 17-year-old boy pleaded guilty to her attempted murder. The teenager received his sentence in November 2019.

The DPP successfully sought a review of the teenager's sentence on the grounds that it was "unduly lenient", arguing that a review of the 11-year sentence imposed on the teenage boy after a five-year period was too early. The Court of Appeal found the element of planning and premeditation meant that, "even as attempted murders go", the offence had to be seen as being at the high end of the spectrum.

On Tuesday the father of the teenage boy apologised to Ms Ng before the three-judge panel and said: "There is no excuse for the terrible actions our son carried out that day."

The man told the Court of Appeal that he regretted his son not being hospitalised or being given the correct medication at an earlier stage.

The father said he wished he had not allowed his son to have such a high dose of antidepressants, which he gave the boy every night and which he felt may have induced the manic episode during which he attacked the victim.

He said the attack was not unpredictable and his son had previously attempted to commit suicide "to avoid attacking people".

The teen met his victim on the Whisper social media app, where he had pretended to be 19. The boy was just 15-years-old when he tried to kill Ms Ng during their first face-to-face meeting on December 23, 2017.

He grabbed her from behind and choked her to unconsciousness before slashing her neck with a knife.

Gardaí later found a book of drawings in his bedroom, containing a sketch of someone being cut up with a knife. The words "serial killer" was written on another page.

