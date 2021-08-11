Atmosphere ‘close enough’ to Italia 90 as Kellie Harrington gets hero’s welcome from a very proud Portland Row

No chance of a quiet cup of tea as locals line streets for their champion

At the airport, Kellie Harrington spoke about the great community in Portland Row.

It’s the sort of place where, during Covid, older residents like Lily Fagan (84) would sit out in her front garden and neighbours passing by would ask her if she wanted anything from the shops.

Where people demand to introduce you to the newest residents of the street, pointing you in the direction of six-month-old Nellie Meehan in the arms of her mother, Lauren and two-year-old Lonnie Arkins with her mother, Louise.

And where Gerard O’Neill, dubbed the Lord Mayor of Sean McDermott Street, decked his white van in tricolours and posters of the Olympic heroes and happily drove around the north inner city for hours, blasting music to whip up an atmosphere in advance of the arrival.

Portland Row is the sort of place that wears its heart on its sleeve and is fiercely loyal to its own.

But not even Kellie herself could have predicted the reaction of her beloved home street to her Olympic gold win.

Buzzing. It was absolutely buzzing.

What the crowd lacked in numbers due to Covid restrictions it made up for in sheer heart.

At the airport, the 31-year-old boxer first got the media interviews out of the way.

When asked if a fight with former Olympic gold medallist Katie Taylor was on the cards, she said: “That’s a question that shouldn’t even be asked.

“I knew this was going to be the question and to me that’s a question that shouldn’t even be asked; this is about my time, this is about me winning an Olympic medal and I’m going to stick to that. She’s doing her thing and I’m doing my thing.”

She said she was looking forward to returning home to Portland Row and spending time with her family and her partner Mandy. She mentioned the great community in Portland Row and the “small but mighty” Irish nation. The Olympian said it means the world to her to bring back gold.

“My mentality is anyone who steps through those ropes and makes it to an Olympic Games is a champion regardless of whether you bring a medal back or not,” she said.

Then she was free to enjoy her win in the style of a true hero.

Belfast was waiting impatiently to welcome back its bronze medal winning boxer, Aidan Walsh, meanwhile. On crutches because of a fractured ankle, he said his spirit was lifted by the homecoming and he was trying to let it all soak in.

In Portland Row, the party was in full swing, with Irish flags and bunting fluttering from every house and Eye of the Tiger blaring – followed by the Auld Triangle and Grace.

Pizzas were produced.

Paddy Smithers had been at the Italia ’90 celebrations “down the road” in O’Connell street. The atmosphere on Portland Row was “close enough” yesterday, he reckoned.

Every kid on the street was fizzed up like a can of cola, replica gold medals around their necks, waving flags.

Even teenage boys earnestly discussed the likely arrival time of the open-topped bus. Nobody was too cool to get in on this great celebration.

Older residents sat out in their front gardens, soaking up this sudden explosion of life and colour after some of the saddest, grey days in living memory.

This was what they had been waiting for.

Shortly before 5pm, the Garda helicopter appeared in the sky and a whoop went up.

Their golden girl was on her way.

Crowds lined the street all the way down to the famous Five Lamps – lit in green, white and gold to mark this special occasion.

The purple open-topped bus rounded the corner carrying the two Olympic boxers, Kellie and Emmet Brennan, holding the Tricolour aloft in triumph.

Kellie had joked earlier that she had no tears left to shed – but when she saw her community’s total joy and pride in her achievement, she dissolved, blowing kisses to the friends who stood outside her house and wiping away the tears that flowed.

Covid regulations meant the bus could not stop or else it would become “an event” – and so it had to keep going. But everyone waited patiently – there would be another lap.

This time, the cries of “Ole, Ole” went up and Kellie was laughing and cheering.

Someone threw up a Simba toy – a nod to her “hakuna matata” quote from The Lion King – and she caught it neatly, holding it aloft. And Portland Row erupted.

And then it really was all over – and with a sigh, the inner city street settled back to a new reality – this time one in which an Olympic gold winner lives amongst them.

The preparations had been under way for hours to transform the street into the ‘wonderland’ so well deserved by Kellie, with a tricolour garland of balloons and banners across the street, flags and bunting fluttering.

Her house was a shrine with balloons, sunflowers, and carefully written letters from local children. Piper Christy O’Brien of the UN Veteran’s Association was waiting outside to play her favourite song, the Wild Colonial Boy as a surprise organised by Christy, her dad. “It’s the one she sang at the Mansion House when she got the silver. And she sings it very well, I believe,” he said.

“We couldn’t have the St Paddy’s Day parade for the last two years and now we have it,” said Terry Grenigan, one of the community organisers. “When she passes by in the bus, Kellie will be sobbing because she knows us all.”

He was delighted, particularly for local kids – a sentiment echoed by many of the Portland Row neighbours and by a community garda who said: “It’ll give all the kids the push to live their dreams.”

About 30 runners from the Inner City Running Club and 40 dancers aged five to seven from the Francesca and Alysia Dance Academy on Sean McDermott Street had lined out to watch the homecoming.

“I’m going to lose a few dancers – they’re going to want to be boxers,” laughed Francesca Arkins.

Kellie had wanted to spend the night at home, neighbours said. But she was persuaded to “let the madness die down”.

She is looking forward to a scone and a cup of tea and the comfort of home with her partner Mandy – and Portland Row is waiting impatiently to have her back in the fold.