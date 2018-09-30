Atheist Ireland to launch campaign for the removal of blasphemy law

Atheist Ireland will launch their campaign for the removal of the blasphemy law in Ireland today.

The campaign will seek to persuade Irish people to vote in the upcoming referendum, which will take place at the end of October, for the removal of the blasphemy law from the constitution.

Blasphemy is defined as a “matter that is grossly abusive or insulting in relation to matters held sacred by any religion, thereby causing outrage among a substantial number of the adherents of that religion”. The 2009 defamation act outlines that the offence is punishable up to a fine of €25,000.

At today’s launch, Atheist Ireland will reveal their campaign placards, which they say are “a show of solidarity with victims of blasphemy laws around the world.” The group which has lobbied for a decade for this referendum will also be revealing a letter published by 24 people around the world who are victims of blasphemy laws, asking for the removal of the blasphemy law here in Ireland.

Chairperson of the organisation, Michael Nugent said in his opening address that the current legislation around blasphemy in Ireland is antiquated and needs reform.

“The blasphemy law affects both the Irish media, and victims of authoritarian regimes that cite the Irish blasphemy law to support their own persecution of religious minorities,” he said.

“Ireland is a different country than it was when our constitution was written in 1937. But we still have a blasphemy law, introduced ten years ago because of the 1937 constitution that makes this medieval concept a criminal offence that is punishable by law.”

The current legislation sates that under Article 40.6.1 (i) “The publication or utterance of blasphemous, seditious, or indecent matter is an offence which shall be punishable in accordance with law.”

The referendum will take place later on the October 26, the same day as the presidential election, after Minister for Justice, Charles Flanagan’s suggestion earlier in the year. A yes vote will remove the word ‘blasphemous’ from the article while a majority no vote will retain the law as it is currently written.

Online Editors