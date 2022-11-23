At least four councils did not house any homeless people under Housing First tenancies by October

At least four councils did not house any homeless people under the State’s Housing First plan in the first nine months of this year, latest figures show.

Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim did not move any homeless people into Housing First tenancies from January to September.

These tenancies provide a permanent home to homeless people, as well as providing them with support from charities for addiction, mental health, social or other challenges. A target of 282 was set for this year, however only 165 tenancies were put in place by the end of the third quarter, according to figures provided by housing minister Darragh O’Brien.

A spokesperson for Leitrim County Council said it was tasked with delivering three tenancies over the past two years, which it achieved last year.

Donegal County Council said 11 Housing First tenancies have been created so far under the initiative, which “commenced in Donegal in February 2020”.

Westmeath and Cavan county councils did not respond to requests for comment.

In the first nine months of the year, 66 tenancies were in place in Dublin, despite a year-end target of 143.

Limerick City and County Council surpassed its target of seven by putting in place nine tenancies by the end of September this year.

Cork City Council also exceeded its target of 10 tenancies by putting in place 17.

After the figures were issued, Roscommon County Council said it provided one tenancy this year.

The Housing First National Implementation Plan 2022-2026 provides for the creation of 1,319 additional tenancies over the period.

The plan also lists targets by county for each year, which are based on an analysis of need, according to the body.

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould said targets in the plan are too low and called the failure of some local authorities to put in place even one tenancy an “absolute disgrace”.

“What we can see clearly is that far too many local authorities won’t be able to meet their Housing First targets this year,” he said.

“For some local authorities to have failed to deliver a single Housing First tenancy in 2022 is an absolute disgrace. Homelessness is at record levels, and while much of this is concentrated in urban centres, rural areas are experiencing significant strain.”

He called on Minister O’Brien to explain how targets will be met in the remaining months of the year.

“Every single missed target is a person left in vulnerable conditions, in and out of shelters and needing support,” Mr Gould said.

“We have raised repeatedly that the Government’s Housing First targets are too low.

The minister now needs to explain how they will meet these targets by year end,” he said.