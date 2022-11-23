| 8.2°C Dublin

At least four councils did not house any homeless people under Housing First tenancies by October

Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim did not move homeless people into tenancies from January to September

Sinn Féin TD Thomas Gould has called the failure of some local authorities to put in place even one tenancy an &ldquo;absolute disgrace&rdquo;. Photo: Stock image Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite Twitter Email

At least four councils did not house any homeless people under the State’s Housing First plan in the first nine months of this year, latest figures show.

Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal and Leitrim did not move any homeless people into Housing First tenancies from January to September.

