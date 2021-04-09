At least 40 players and coaches at Monaghan GAA training session that led to manager’s ban

Forty players and coaches took part in the training session which featured in the dossier that has led to the suspension of Monaghan’s GAA manager for three months.

Video footage seen by the Irish Independent shows a large-scale training session with players kitted out in official Monaghan GAA clothing.

About 30 vehicles are visible in the car park of Corduff GAA club where it is alleged the gathering took place on the last weekend of March.

The scale of the event is likely to cause further shock in GAA circles ahead of the approved return to training on April 19.

GAA president Larry McCarthy has acknowledged the organisation will need to repair “reputational damage” arising out of the controversy in Monaghan and last week’s breach of Covid 19 regulations by members of the Dublin football squad.

The Irish Independent can today reveal further details of the dossier on Monaghan which was sent to Justice Minister Helen McEntee and has sparked a garda investigation.

Analysis of photographs and video suggests at least 40 people were present at the session which took place on a GAA grounds where a “pitch closed” sign is clearly visible.

A significant number of participants are wearing Monaghan GAA gear while yellow and blue bibs were used to split players into teams for training games. Those present took part in a series of fitness drills and ball skills exercises.

A number of the vehicles in the car park adjacent to the pitch appear to be registered in Northern Ireland. Gardaí are examining the video footage and images with a view to possibly issuing fines if they find evidence that those present were outside their 5km travel limit.

When first made aware of the dossier on Wednesday evening, Monaghan chairman Declan Flanagan said the county “have been holding fast” to the government and GAA ban on group training sessions.

However, the county board yesterday accepted “there was a breach of the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines”.

They moved to suspend senior team manager Seamus McEnaney, who is clearly visible in the images which were anonymously sent to this newspaper and the Department of Justice.

Monaghan GAA said Mr McEnaney has admitted “a serious error of judgment and apologises unreservedly for the indiscretion”.

His 12-week suspension is in line with the one handed down to Dublin manager Dessie Farrell last week. The Dublin training session which took place at 7am at a secluded pitch in north Dublin involved around nine players and a coach.

The GAA yesterday launched its revised fixture plan for the remainder of 2021 in anticipation of a sanctioned return to training in 10 days time.

Government ministers who have allowed GAA to resume ahead of many other sports are deeply frustrated by the Monaghan and Dublin breaches but are not minded to delay a return to action.

Sports Minister Jack Chambers said the breach of restrictions in Monaghan was “unacceptable” and “undermines the public health messaging when our GAA stars and sports teams” appear to be breaking the rules.

He said the photographs “will cause great anger to all those who have been adhering to the rules and have made great sacrifices”. The minister’s office has been in contact with Croke Park to make clear their annoyance at the breach of regulations.

Asked about the damage caused to the GAA, Mr McCarthy said there was a “danger” the controversies could affect future permissions given to the GAA by Government.

County chairpersons were given a fresh warning to monitor their teams in a phone call yesterday.