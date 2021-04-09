| 4.8°C Dublin

At least 40 players and coaches at Monaghan GAA training session that led to manager’s ban

Kevin Doyle Twitter Email

Forty players and coaches took part in the training session which featured in the dossier that has led to the suspension of Monaghan’s GAA manager for three months.

Video footage seen by the Irish Independent shows a large-scale training session with players kitted out in official Monaghan GAA clothing.

