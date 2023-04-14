At least 10pc of population without a full-time doctor as GPs close their patient lists

The new president of the Irish Medical Organisation, Dr John Cannon

At least one in 10 of the population are without a full-time GP because so many family doctors have closed their patient lists, it was claimed yesterday.

The new president of the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO), Dr John Cannon, told its annual meeting that “too few GPs means waiting times for GP appointments, with at least 10pc of the population being unable to sign up with a GP because their patient lists are at capacity”.

The Government’s long-awaited promise to extend free GP care to children aged six and seven has still not materialised.

GPs have also criticised plans – due to come into effect this month – to extend free GP visit cards to about 400,000 more people under a relaxed means test.

Meanwhile, the chief executive of the Medical Council, Leo Kearns, told the conference that about a quarter of the country’s GPs are still working single-handedly.

He told the conference there is a need for a workforce strategy to address recruitment, retention, distribution and supply challenges.

He said there were 21,680 doctors on the register in Ireland in 2021 and 84.9pc of these are clinically active.

Around 53pc of them are men.

Ireland still has a disproportionate reliance on international medical graduates.

Ireland has about three times the number of junior doctors who are not in training when compared to the UK and several other countries.

He said the imbalance raises patient safety concerns.

The number of consultants in Ireland is 69 per 100,000 people compared to the OECD average of 94.5 per 100,000.

The ratio of junior doctors to consultants is significantly higher in Ireland than other countries – between 1.5 to three times higher, he added.

“Without addressing these issues our health service is in continued jeopardy,” he said.

Mr Kearns also pointed to a survey carried out in 2019 that showed that of those hospital interns and trainee doctors working more than 59 hours a week, nearly half had been involved in an adverse event.

Of those who worked 39 hours or fewer a week only about 9.5pc has been involved in an adverse event.

Meanwhile, a new task force report on doctors in training has said there should be an agreed ratio of one consultant to 1.3 trainees by 2030.

It calls for junior doctors on extended or overnight shifts to have access to a private space for rest.

For those on overnight shifts of more than 12 hours, rest space must include the provision of a bedroom.

Bedrooms should include a comfortable bed with blackout blinds on windows.

Junior doctors must also have access to a rest space at the end of their shift if they are worried that fatigue may impair their ability to travel home safely.

They should have access to a space for prayer and reflection.

They should have access to showering facilities and these should provide clean towels and toiletries.

All hospitals must provide free drinkable water to junior doctors.

Commenting on the report, Dr Cannon said there are still major issues including doctors having to work 80-90 hours a week.

The doctors, who last year balloted for strike action but put action on hold following talks with health chiefs, said they want a new contract which will address major grievances such as having to move post every six months.

The report showed that in December 2022 there were 4,152 approved hospital consultant posts – a 54pc increase since 2014.

Of the 4,152 approved, 3,230 are filled by permanent consultants and 478 are filled by non-permanent staff such as locum or temporary consultants.

Of the 444 vacancies remaining unfilled, 76pc have been vacant for less than one year.

The task force said it welcomed the expansion of the approved consultant posts and the significant increase in approvals since 2020.