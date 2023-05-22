At a glance: Winners and losers after the dust settled on the Northern Ireland council elections

A good day for some, a cruel one for others... we look at a few well-known and a few not so well-known faces celebrating or left licking their wounds

​Paula Bradley (DUP)

DUP's Paula Bradley

The party’s deputy leader was one of a handful of former MLAs to be elected.

She was co-opted onto Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council after stepping down from the Assembly last year.

Ms Bradley replaced Phillip Brett, who then replaced her at Stormont, after choosing not to contest the North Belfast seat.

She was elected in Glengormley on the second count after securing 852 first preference votes.

​Sammy and Davy Douglas (DUP)

DUP's Sammy Douglas with his son Davy — © PA

The father and son were both elected to Belfast City Council. Former MLA Sammy was co-opted following the election of David Brooks to the Assembly last year.

He had to wait until the fourth count to retain his Titanic seat. Meanwhile, son Davy topped the poll in Lisnasharragh with 2,083 first preference votes.

​Gary Hynds (Independent)

Gary Hynds quit the Tories last year in protest at the protocol. His election in Lisburn North sent shockwaves through the DUP.

He pipped Lisburn and Castlereagh mayor Scott Carson at the post, resulting in his rival losing his seat.

Ryan McCready (UUP)

A fellow defector who quit the DUP to join the Ulster Unionists in 2021, he topped the poll in the Derry City and Strabane’s Faughan district.

Jumping ship paid off for ex-soldier who topped the poll with 1,282 first preferences.

He previously explained being in the DUP was “no longer compatible” with his political beliefs.

Mr McCready’s vote surged from the 940 he secured at the last election.

​Lilian Seenoi-Barr (SDLP)

She became the first black person to be elected as a politician in Northern Ireland.

Co-opted to replace Mary Durkan in 2021, she took the last seat in Foyleside on Saturday.

From the minority Maasai tribe in Kenya, she came here as an asylum seeker in December 2010.

​Paul Burke (Sinn Fein)

History was made in Lisburn North where he became Sinn Fein’s first councillor elected in the DEA.

It was a landmark moment in the unionist dominated area as the first results were declared on Friday.

Mr Burke topped the poll with 1,239 first preferences.

Ryan Carlin and Daniel Basset were also elected for the republican party in a council where the DUP emerged as the big winner along with Alliance.

Bréanainn Lyness (Sinn Fein)

There was another high-profile Sinn Fein success in the DUP heartland of Ballymena.

The home of Paisleyism now has its first republican councillor after Mr Lyness was elected after the first count on Friday.

The 30-year-old, who has worked for New York City council, came fourth after securing 13 more votes than the DUP’s Reuben Glover.

​Lewis Boyle (Alliance)

Alliance's Lewis Boyle, the youngest councillor elected

The Co Antrim teenager became the youngest ever elected representative here.

The 18-year-old from Randalstown took a break from his A-level revision to hit the campaign trail for Alliance.

He was elected to Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council days before his business, history and politics exams are set to begin.

He will now have to fit his plans to go to Queen’s University around his council duties.

LOSERS

​Anne Smyth (TUV)

The TUV candidate made headlines when she announced she was running for Belfast City Council because her son Adam is the director of BBC NI.

Mrs Smyth was in the news again last week when she criticised Irish language rights activist Linda Ervine for “attempts to persuade east Belfast people to learn Gaelic”.

However, she failed to take a seat in the Titanic ward, being eliminated at the third count with 564 votes.

Karen McKevitt (SDLP)

The party suffered across Northern Ireland after candidates struggled in key areas.

The former MLA lost her seat on Newry, Mourne and Down District Council by just one vote. It stands in stark contrast to the results in 2005, which saw her top the poll on her first run.

In 2011 she was elected to represent South Down at Stormont, serving until 2016.

Mal O’Hara (Green Party)

Mal O’Hara became the Green Party’s second local leader in a year to lose their seat at an election.

It follows Clare Bailey’s defeat in the Assembly election last May.

Mr O’Hara failed to hold on to his position on Belfast City Council despite remaining in contention until the final stage.

When all the votes were eventually counted in the Castle ward, it transpired that he had lost out for the seat to the SDLP’s Carl Whyte.

Billy Hutchinson (PUP)

PUP leader Billy Hutchinson — © PA

The leader’s elimination leaves the party with no representation in Belfast.

In the months leading up to the election he had called for calm in the wake of loyalist threats to “wreck the place” over the Protocol row.

The party now holds just one council seat, in Causeway Coast and Glens, after Russell Watton retained his in Coleraine, being elected on the third count.

​Denise Mullen (Aontú)

Aontu's Denise Mullen

Former deputy leader of the party lost her seat in Mid Ulster.

The well-known legacy campaigner, whose father was murdered by UVF terrorists, quit the SDLP to join Peadar Tóibín’s pro-life party in 2019.

She was first elected in 2014. But after polling just 146 first preference votes, she was eliminated at the third stage of the count on Friday.

​Jill Macauley (UUP)

In a bad election for the UUP, one of its biggest losses was that of the party chair in Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon.

She admitted it was a big setback: “It’s been bitterly disappointing for the people that have put in the hours and dedicated their time to such positive campaigns.”

​Rosemary Barton (UUP)

The former MLA lost out in the Assembly election last May, and has now lost her seat on Fermamagh and Omagh District Council.

Mrs Barton was co-opted last year. But she lost out in Mid Tyrone to the DUP.