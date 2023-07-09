Asylum centre conditions ‘cramped and undignified’, Hiqa inspections reveal

Residents forced to stand on beds to get dressed in overcrowded bedrooms, children with no space to do homework, babies’ buggies damp from being stored outside and staff not garda-vetted.

The health watchdog’s first inspections of accommodation centres for asylum-seekers have revealed a litany of problems stemming from overcrowding and poor governance.

Hiqa, which is to take on inspections of accommodation centres later this year, examined three centres in Kerry and Cork on a pilot basis and found all three fell short in meeting national standards.

The unpublished inspection reports, obtained by the Sunday Independent, depict the impact of the overcrowded system on residents.

At the Kinsale Road centre in Cork, which accommodates 301 people, inspectors found the service to be well-managed. However, living spaces were cramped, with no space for storage or necessary furniture or for the “movement and development of young children”.

Steel bed frames were stored in a communal kitchen and one resident’s belongings were stored in another.

Furniture and children’s buggies were damp and mouldy in an overcrowded overdoor storage facility.

Although the centre is designed to provide temporary accommodation, most of the residents living there had been granted protection status but could not leave because they had nowhere else to go.

At the Park Lodge accommodation centre in Killarney, Co Kerry, which provides accommodation for 65 female residents, inspectors reported on “cramped and undignified conditions”.

Bedrooms were “not homely” and were overcrowded while residents did not have adequate and appropriate storage for their belongings.

Residents had limited access to laundry facilities and were given one set of bed linen on arrival.

Inspectors found the recruitment practices for staff “were not safe” and were “not effective”. Not all staff had garda vetting reports on file and garda vetting had not been obtained for one staff member.

Thirteen families and 47 women were accommodated at the Atlas House centre in Killarney.

Inspectors again found small rooms that provided little if any space for children and adults.

“Often, family spaces provided no space for toddlers to crawl or provide for healthy development such as gross motor skills,” the inspectors found.

Children’s strollers were stored outside and were damp at the time of inspection.

In family rooms, inspectors found adults and children were sharing beds, and in other cases there was very little room, if any, for cots.

Garda vetting was incomplete, resulting in a notice being issued to the provider to “urgently comply”.

Inspectors found that staff were respectful and considerate. However, providers had little understanding of the standards required to be adhered to and did not understand whether they were in compliance or not.

All three centres inspected are engaging with Hiqa and are introducing changes to comply with national standards.

Hiqa was tasked with inspecting accommodation centres after decades of national and international criticism of Ireland’s Direct Provision system.

Standards for centres were approved in 2021 and inspections are due to start before the end of this year.

The Government has yet to pass legislation that will give Hiqa the power to inspect accommodation centres for asylum-seekers.

Support groups have long criticised the absence of independent monitoring of accommodation centres paid millions of euro by the State to shelter people seeking international protection.