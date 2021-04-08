More than 206,000 people have received the first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine here since it arrived in February.

It accounts for around one in five vaccines administered here so far.

Hundreds more doses are being given to people in vaccination centres today, mainly those at very high risk of Covid-19 illness due to underlying conditions.

Now the vaccine is back in the news following a link with very rare forms of blood clots.

Our own immunisation experts will spend the next few days assessing if new guidelines around the vaccine should be issued.

What do we know so far?

Blood clots

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is where Ireland looks for guidance. Yesterday its Irish-born director Emer Cooke said it is probable there is a link between the vaccine and rare blood clots in combination with low platelets.

They looked at blood clots which occurred in veins in the brain (cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, CVST) and the abdomen (splanchnic vein thrombosis) and in arteries, together with low levels of blood platelets and sometimes bleeding.

They carried out an in-depth review of 62 cases of cerebral venous sinus thrombosis and 24 cases of splanchnic vein thrombosis reported in the EU drug safety database, of which 18 were fatal.

The reported combination of blood clots and low blood platelets is very rare. The EMA said the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 outweigh the risks of side effects. They were found in younger people.

Unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be listed as “very rare side effects” of the AstraZeneca vaccine, Ms Cooke said. “The risk of mortality from Covid is much greater than risk of mortality from these side effects.”

Under 30s

The UK has administered 20 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It's medicines regular, the MRHA, yesterday decided under 30s should be offered another jab. Their deputy chief medical officer Jonathan Van-Tam described the blood clots after the vaccine as "vanishingly rare".

Up to March 31, the MHRA received 79 reports of blood clots accompanied by low blood platelet count, all in people who had their first dose of the vaccine.

Of these 79, a total of 19 people have died, although it has not been established what the cause was in every case. The 79 cases occurred in 51 women and 28 men, aged from 18 to 79. Of the 19 who died, three were under the age of 30, the MHRA said.

Fourteen of those cases were CVST.

View of Irish experts

The National Immunisation Advisory Committee (NIAC) is the group of experts here who provide guidance on Covid-19 vaccines. It is assessing the new developments and talking to EU colleagues over the coming days. It said yesterday that it will examine if new guidelines are warranted. It will deliver its assessment to the Department of Health's medical chiefs.

It said that it noted the findings from the EMA and statements from the UK. It pointed out the EMA has advised of finding a possible link between the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine and rare blood-clotting issues in adults who had received the vaccine.

The regulatory agency concluded that the overall benefits of this highly effective vaccine in protecting recipients from severe Covid-19 disease, hospitalisation and death outweigh the risks of this very rare event.

As previously advised, healthcare professionals and vaccine recipients should be informed that very rare, complicated clotting events have been reported in a small number of people who have recently received the AstraZeneca vaccine.

NIAC will meet to discuss the EMA’s statement and consult with EU colleagues. NIAC will also consider whether any further advice is required – this will be issued to the Department of Health if warranted.

Medicines' watchdog report

Ireland's medicines' watchdog, the Health Products Regulatory Authority (HPRA), said the overall benefit of vaccination in preventing Covid-19 disease outweighs the risks of known side effects. As of April 7, the HPRA has been notified of approximately 2,800 reports of suspected side effects associated with the AstraZeneca vaccine out of 204,270 doses administered.

Of these, 18 reports describe blood clots or events possibly associated with blood clots. None are of the nature of the very rare blood clots of concern (such as cerebral venous sinus thrombosis, splanchnic vein thrombosis or blood clots in combination with low platelets).

An additional small number of cases describing low platelet counts have been received and follow up is ongoing to rule out the presence of blood clots.

It pointed out that as for all vaccines, it is possible to experience side effects, the majority of which are known to be mild to moderate. Covid-19 is a disease itself associated with blood clotting, as well as risk of hospitalisation and death.

Other countries

Some countries, including Germany, France, Sweden and Canada, have restricted use of the vaccine in younger people while Denmark and Norway have paused using it.

AstraZeneca response

The drug company said last month it was analysing its database to understand whether these very rare cases of blood clots associated with low platelet count occur more commonly than would be expected naturally in the population of millions of people.

Experts' view

Scientists say more research is needed to find out who might be most susceptible to the blood clots. They have occurred in young people so far, but that might be due to the fact so many healthcare staff are young. They were also more prevalent in women.

They point out that there are side effects to all medicines. For instance, the contraceptive pill carries are higher risk of blood clots.

Symptoms to look out for

Anyone who has symptoms four days after vaccination or more should seek prompt medical advice. These include a new onset of a severe or persistent headache or blurred vision, shortness of breath, chest pain, leg swelling, persistent abdominal pain or unusual skin-bruising or pin-point spots beyond the injection site.

Next steps

NIAC will assess the situation over the coming days and will issue updated guidance for Ireland.

So far doses have been given mainly to healthcare workers and people who are at very high risk of Covid-19 due to underlying illness.

Around 813,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine are expected here through April, May and June. Several of these are due to be given as a second dose to people who already received a first dose. The current gap between doses is three months. The problem of blood clots happened after first doses.

Irish experts will advise on those due a second dose. Ireland is dependent on AstraZeneca but it will have three other vaccines to call on once the Janssen jab arrives in less than two weeks.

However, supplies remain crucial to the roll-out. There are other vaccines also in the pipeline which could get the green light from the EMA. It's up to each country to decide how they want to use the vaccine.

