AstraZeneca and the link to blood clots – what do we know so far and what happens next for Ireland?

Immunisation experts will spend the next few days assessing if new guidelines around the vaccine should be issued

Close

The European Medicines Agency says the risk of blood clots from the AstraZeneca vaccine is 'very rare'. Photo: Reuters/Yves Herman

Eilish O'Regan Twitter Email

More than 206,000 people have received the first dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine here since it arrived in February.

It accounts for around one in five vaccines administered here so far.

