ASTI president Miriam Duggan dies following short illness

Miriam Duggan, the president of the Association of Secondary Teachers in Ireland (ASTI), has died.

The union president died at home following a short illness.

Ms Duggan was a teacher of English, religion and SPHE at Rosmini Community School in Dublin.

She was described as “a true trade union stalwart” who was known to be “courageous, fair and always kind” in a tribute shared by the ASTI this morning.

Ms Duggan is pre-deceased by her partner Desmond Fennell.

“It is with deepest regret that the ASTI announces the passing of ASTI president Miriam Duggan following a short illness bravely borne,” the organisation said.

"We express our deepest sympathies to Miriam’s family, her colleagues and her many ASTI friends.”

The ASTI added: "Miriam was dedicated to serving the teachers she represented at school, regional and national level.

"She was involved in a number of ASTI initiatives over the years including activities to highlight and address unequal pay and teacher workload.

"During her presidency Miriam worked tirelessly to ensure the professional voice of teachers was heard in relation to Senior Cycle change.”

Ms Duggan was the ASTI vice president from 2021 to 2022 and also served as the organisation’s standing committee regional representative for Region 16 (Dublin North 1 and Dublin North Central branches).

She was a member of the ASTI Equality Committee, ASTI Health, Safety and Welfare Committee and the ASTI Community and Comprehensive Schools Committee.

Ms Duggan also held a number of roles in her local community, including chair, secretary, and organiser of Dublin North 1 branch, and school steward at Rosmini Community School.

She also served as staff representative on the school board of management and represented the ASTI on the NCCA as SPHE Subject Representative.

Ms Duggan had a masters degree in leadership and management in education.

Education Minister Norma Foley said: “I would like to express my heartfelt sympathies to the family, friends and colleagues of Miriam Duggan (RIP), President of the ASTI.

“I last met Miriam at the ASTI conference in Wexford in April, where her life-long dedication and passion for education and inclusion was apparent to all who attended.

“Miriam displayed an enormous commitment to students, to her colleagues and the work of the ASTI. She was a strong leader and a tireless advocate for the education community.

“The thoughts of all involved in education are with her family, friends and colleagues at this time. Rest in peace Miriam.”