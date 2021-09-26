Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) says members should receive a pandemic bonus on par with other frontline workers

The Association of Garda Sergeants and Inspectors (AGSI) says its members should receive a pandemic bonus on par with other frontline workers.

Speaking on RTÉ’s This Week programme, AGSI General Secretary Antoinette Cunningham said that: “Gardaí have not formally, or informally been brought into the conversation yet, but of course it’s our belief that we should be brought into that conversation given the service that we did provide over the last 18-months and still provide.”

Ms Cunningham said AGSI members mobilised quickly when asked to at the start of the pandemic, changed their work and rest day patterns and sacrificed annual leave.

She said members have had many negative experiences during the pandemic, including being spat at by people who claimed to have Covid-19 and numerous altercations at anti-lockdown demonstrations.

Ms Cunningham added that members were not provided with any facilities where they could self-isolate if they were deemed a close contact of a confirmed case, and were forced to go home to their families.

She said that a bonus should be given to AGSI members but that an extra bank holiday would not work.

“During the policing of the pandemic the annual leave availability for members to take was drastically reduced. [Normally] 25pc of the available workforce can go on annual leave – that was reduced down to 5pc.

“So many members of the AGSI would be carrying large quantities of annual leave already. I think that could actually end up being organisationally problematic rather than beneficial. Bank holidays we work anyway, so I’m not sure the benefit given it’s a normal working.” she said.

Ms Cunnigham said the union is not being “prescriptive” on how members should be rewarded but they should be given the recognition “that is rightly deserved”.

She added that the AGSI does not want the debate to turn into “sector against sector” saying it is about recognition for people who stepped up when they were required to do so.

Speaking on the same programme, Sinn Fein’s Finance Spokesperson Pearse Doherty said a voucher scheme, like the one which was rolled-out in Northern Ireland, is the best option.

Deputy Doherty said the system which his party is proposing would cost the state €522 million and would see every citizen under 18-years getting a €100 voucher and €200 for all adults.

He argued the system would reward everyone and would encourage people to spend money in sectors such as the hospitality industry.