Assisted dying law would need to be backed up by medics’ view on how long a person is likely to live, committee hears

Any new law on assisted dying should be based on “reasonable medical judgment” that there is a high probability a person will die within a certain set time, an Oireachtas committee was told yesterday.

Sinead Gibney, chief commissioner with the Irish Human Rights and Equality Commission, was responding to questions at the first meeting of the committee examining assisted dying.

Earlier, she said robust safeguards to protect the most vulnerable would need to be in place if any law allowing for assisted dying is introduced here.

These include disabled people, people with life-limiting illnesses, people who may be in relationships where coercive control is exerted, and older people.

The presentation was made at the first hearing of the committee on assisted dying, which will sit for up to nine months and may or may not make a recommendation to the Dáil and the Seanad on the highly sensitive and complex issue.

A senior Department of Justice official said other countries had introduced safeguards with penalties for breaches.

Ms Gibney said the commission has not come to a decision on whether it is in favour of assisted dying laws.

She told the committee, chaired by Independent TD, Michael Healy Rae, that: “In our previous submission to the Justice Committee on the Dying with Dignity Bill, we raised considerable, valid concerns about possible unintended policy consequences – particularly regarding the lack of sufficient safeguards to protect against undue pressure being put on vulnerable groups to avail of assisted dying.

“If we are to consider assisted dying to be an extension of patient-centred care and a humane response to suffering, we must ensure that these groups are robustly protected from pressure or coercion.

“As legislators, you will fully understand the complexity of creating law, particularly with the need to balance various rights, and therefore the need to avoid the dangers of unintended consequences.

“I particularly emphasise the importance of participation, and the proactive inclusion of the voices and perspectives of our most at risk groups.”

She referred to the case taken by the late campaigner Marie Fleming, who, when in the final stages of multiple sclerosis, went to court to be lawfully assisted to have a peaceful death at a time of her choosing.

“ As important human rights issues were raised by this case, the court granted our prior body, the Irish Human Rights Commission, permission to appear as Amicus Curiae – friend of the court – in order to assist their deliberations,” said Ms Gibney.

“And though her claim was legally rejected, the president of the High Court, Mr Justice Nicholas Kearns, described her as “in many ways the most remarkable witness which any member of this court has ever been privileged to encounter.”

She said that “we’re particularly concerned with the active participation of disabled people in decision-making”.

“It is crucial that the voices of people with disabilities of all ages and backgrounds are heard when drafting laws and policies that affect their rights, and especially when we talk about assisted dying.”

Addressing the committee, Rachel Woods, assistant secretary with responsibility for the criminal legislation function in the Department of Justice, pointed out that Article 40.3 of the Constitution guarantees that the State in its laws safeguards the right to life of every citizen. Article 40.1 guarantees that all citizens shall be held equal before the law.

“The courts have held that these two paragraphs, together, commit the State to valuing equally the life of all persons. The European Convention on Human Rights provides that everyone’s right to life shall be protected by law. The obligation to safeguard the right to life is why, in the absence of any legal framework to allow for it, the state has, and must have, laws to protect life.

“The offence of assisting suicide – and I am using this language because it is the language currently on the statute book – stems from the time when suicide and attempted suicide were criminal offences at common law in Ireland. This meant that any person who was an accessory to a suicide or an attempted suicide could also be tried as if they were a principal offender. “

While suicide has been decriminalised, the offence of assisting suicide was retained and put on statutory footing. The offence has a maximum penalty of 14 years imprisonment on conviction on indictment.

Several TDS and members of the Seanad on the committee said they are on a steep learning curve and will struggle with the moral and ethical dilemmas posed.

Senator Mary Seery Kearney said she was concerned it could mean people are afraid of complaining about their suffering.

However, People Before Profit TD Gino Kenny said while the committee will have to ensure there are protections in any new law, he believes that people should have a fundamental right “to have a say over your life”. He said to his knowledge there is no evidence of coercion in countries where it is legal.