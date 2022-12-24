Assistance dog has transformed the life of Lucas (13) and will make this Christmas special

A teenage boy and his mother will get to share a traditional family meal this Christmas Eve thanks to a specially trained assistance dog.

“Elsa is our first assistance dog and she has transformed our lives,” says Joanna Biggs, who will with son Lucas Wester (13), be able to attend the family get together this evening.

Lucas has autism, is non-verbal, and leaving his home in Enfield, Co Meath, can be very upsetting and challenging.

“Lucas was four years old when he was diagnosed and in the early years, when he was smaller, I could carry him and keep him with me that way,” explained his mum.

She realised that an assistance dog could help make life easier and more enjoyable for Lucas, especially as he got older and bigger.

“Elsa arrived in our family in March 2021 from Autism Assistance Dogs Ireland and I could finally breathe again. She has transformed our lives.”

Joanna explained that Lucas cannot communicate how he feels, “so he has a lot he has to cope with when we step outside our front door. He can get frustrated or agitated and the way he deals with that is to sit on the ground or he might remove his shoes or try to run away from me.”

Elsa is a Labrador and golden retriever cross and was two years old and fully trained when she joined the family and, “she arrived at a time when it was very difficult to bring Lucas out. "

Elsa keeps Lucas calm and he is attached to her by a special harness when they go out.

“She ‘grounds’ him. So he is attached to her and Elsa is managed by me. So once I have Elsa and Lucas is attached to her, he cannot go anywhere. It gives us security.”

Now when Lucas gets out of the car, Joanna attaches him to Elsa and “it means I can reach up to take something off the shelf in a shop and when I turn around, Lucas is still there.”

She said Lucas “is relaxed and calm. He is holding her harness handle, he might give her a rub and the way he just took to it was so unbelievable”.

Elsa, and the other AADI dogs, cost in the region of €22,000, which is borne by the charity.

The families do not have to contribute towards the cost of the dog but they do have to continue the daily training, including attachment walks, and caring for it after it joins their family.

“I found the AADI were exceptional. The after care is exceptional, they are on the phone if I need them.”

This year, for only the second year ever, Joanna will not be sitting at home with Lucas on Christmas Eve. Instead they will, along with Joanna’s partner Paul Burke and her daughter Leah (23), join the rest of the family for their traditional Christmas Eve meal in a Chinese restaurant.

“This is only happening because we have Elsa. She will sit with Lucas and he will be happy with her and we will both be able to join in the family get together. It has made Christmas special for us. I really think it would be lovely for all of the families out there who need an assistance dog to be able to get one.”

Nuala Geraghty, chief executive of AADI, said, “we open the waiting list yearly with 35 places for families. These families will then receive a dog within 18 months once they have been through the assessment process and accepted.”

She added, “each year there are 100’s more applying but unfortunately we don’t have capacity or funds to train anymore but there is huge demand every year”.

The charity raises all its funds through events, corporate partnerships and regular giving but fundraising has been impacted by the war in Ukraine and cost of living crisis.

She said: “We need urgent funding so we don’t have to curtail our programme.”