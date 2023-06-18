Assault of more than 2,000 gardaí in seven years shows ‘vital’ need for body cams, says Fine Gael TD

The highest rates of assaults on gardaí occur in Dublin, Kerry, Waterford and Galway, says Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell.

More than 2,000 gardaí have been assaulted while on duty in the past seven years, according to figures obtained by Fine Gael TD Alan Farrell.

The Dublin Fingal TD says the numbers demonstrate the “vital” need for members of the force to wear body cameras.

“Unfortunately, we have seen steady increase in assaults against gardaí in recent years, with 186 members of the force attacked while on duty this year to the end of May alone,” he said.

“Figures provided to me show that from 2015 to December 2022, 2,080 gardaí were assaulted while on active duty.

"This includes 509 in the Dublin metropolitan region, while outside of Dublin, Kerry had the highest number of assaults against Gardaí with 157 incidents.

“In Tipperary 135 gardaí were attacked, while in Waterford and Galway the numbers stood at 156 and 110 respectively.”

The Fine Gael TD, who is the party spokesperson on justice, added: “These heinous attacks are an attack not just on the individual but on communities as a whole.

"It is essential that frontline workers are protected while carrying out their roles and that the law reflects and responds to any situation that they find themselves in.”

Mr Farrell says the cameras could protect gardaí against harassment.

“We also regularly see racially motivated abuse and harassment against gardaí from a minority background with these incidents then posted on social media in some cases,” he said.

"This is reprehensible and must be condemned in the strongest terms, these workers do not deserve to be harassed as they carry out their duty.

“Government recently agreed to increase sentences for assaults causing harm to gardaí and emergency service workers, which will enable members of the judiciary to hand down tougher sentences to the perpetrators of these appalling crimes.”

He said the lack of footage of an incident leaves gardaí “vulnerable.”

"It also makes little sense that the only individual involved in a confrontation with a member of the force who is without a camera and with footage of the incident is the gardaí themselves – this puts them in a more vulnerable position,” he said.

A row over the inclusion of facial recognition technology (FRT) in the proposed legislation providing for the use of body cams has been a point of tension in Government.

Many Green Party TDs have not been supportive of the insertion of FRT into the proposed Garda Síochána (Recording Devices) Bill.