Aspiring Irish astronaut on simulated space mission 

An aspiring Irish astronaut is currently on board a simulated space mission in Poland.

Dubliner Cillian Murphy is an ‘analog’ astronaut for the mission, used for technical tests and simulations to enhance space exploration. The HECATE (Human Exploration in a Closed Analog Terrestrial Environment) mission at the LunAres Research Station in Poland is a two-week simulated space mission aimed at recreating conditions on board flight to the moon.

The crew will study the impact of isolation on astronauts, plant civilisation in space, and test technology to improve spacewalking.

The 28 year old, originally from Rathfarnham, is the medical officer for the mission and responsible for physical and psychological experiments.

The Dubliner recently applied to the open call for new astronauts by the European Space Agency (ESA), and said “It would be an incredible honour” to represent Ireland as the first Irish astronaut in space.

“It’s hard to even put myself in that situation and really know how it would feel but for sure, to be able to represent my country in that way – It would be an incredible honour,” Mr Murphy said.

“We haven’t had an Irish astronaut in the ESA before and it would be incredible to represent Ireland in that capacity”, he said.

The aspiring astronaut has a Master’s degree in Space and Science Technology from University College Dublin, and in 2018 received a special traineeship award from the Irish Research Council to work with the ESA.

Mr Murphy said the HECATE mission is “definitely” preparing him to be an ESA astronaut someday. “This is the first step on the road to what it would be like to be an astronaut,” he said.

The Dubliner said it’s “hard to say” where his interest in space originated. “I’ve always been interested in space, but I’m not one of those people who had already decided when they were a child that they wanted to be an astronaut,” he said.

Mr Murphy said his aspiration to go to space began while he was studying physics in UCD.

“I just kind of felt a calling to the astronomy – space is just the one that excited me the most. Since that moment I set myself a goal to become an astronaut”, he said.

The analog astronaut said there is “definitely” an appetite for young people in Ireland to pursue a career in space. “Ireland historically has a pretty small presence in space and a small contribution to space but it’s there, there has been contributes in technology, IT and expertise,” he said.

Mr Murphy added: “Ireland actually has a lot of people working in the European Space Agency in all sorts of capacities, so maybe astronaut is one job we’ve still yet to fill.”

“UCD recently opened a new dedicated space and research facility so there’s every increasing opportunities and increases interests in the sector in Ireland,” he said.

Mr Murphy said to pursue a career in the space industry “takes time, a lot of dedication, a lot of effort, frustration, hard work, but at the same time when you know what you want to do and you have a passion for something, then working hard at it doesn’t feel like a chore”, he said.

The LunAres station is located on the grounds of a former military airport, and simulates all the conditions of space travel and space research minus the zero gravity.