It was a creation verging on the miraculous: a substance 200 times sweeter than sugar, with a fraction of the calories. But after 40 years of widespread global use, Aspartame – found in the likes of Diet Coke, low-fat yoghurt, low-calorie chewing gum, cough drops and breakfast cereal – is to be declared “possibly carcinogenic” by the World Health Organisation (WHO) within weeks.