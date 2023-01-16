Aslan’s lead singer Christy Dignam is being looked after at home by a palliative care team his family have said.

The Finglas star, who was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013, has had a tough few months.

He was admitted to Beaumont Hospital in July 2022 and spent six months in the care of the Haematology and Cardiac Care team.

A statement released this morning said since last month, he has been at his northside home where he is being cared for “lovingly by family” alongside a hospital care team.

This was in response to a number of media enquiries in recent times and the press release was accompanied by a photo of the popular singer.

The statement said that Christy, his wife Kathryn and their family, namely daughter Kiera and son-in-law Darren and his grandchildren wanted to share an update on his health.

“The Dignam family thanks everyone for keeping Christy in their thoughts and prayers and asks for privacy at this time,” it adds.

Concern for Christy was first sparked last September after the award-winning band was forced to postpone their 3Arena concert which was to mark their 40th anniversary in the industry.

Christy’s bandmates recorded a video message for fans in which they said their number one priority was his health.

The 3Arena gig was due to be the band’s biggest show of their career to date, celebrating 40 years since they formed in 1982.

Christy was diagnosed with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder cancer, in 2013 and has bee receiving treatment since.

Songs such as This Is and Crazy World saw Aslan become a major force in music. Despite the group splitting as a result of his drug addiction, they later reformed and are still one of Ireland’s best-loved bands.

He and his band-mates have been boosted by the huge outpouring of support for him in the wake of the announcement yesterday that they had to postpone the show.

Their manager Denise McCormack told independent.ie that the “loyalty, support and understanding the boys have been shown is just huge”.