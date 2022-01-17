‘Ashling was the light of our lives’, sister’s tribute on eve of funeral

The sister of Ashling Murphy has tonight described the young teacher as the “light of our lives and the heart of our family”.

As the family prepare for their daughter and sister’s funeral tomorrow, Amy Murphy paid tribute to her 23-year-old sister.

Ashling’s funeral takes place at 11am tomorrow at St Brigid’s Church, Mountbolus.

Writing on Facebook tonight, Amy Murphy said: “Ashling was the light of our lives and the heart of our family. Sadly we will lay her to rest tomorrow.

"Our family kindly asks that any musicians attending please bring their instrument and play music at the lower town cemetery after mass should you wish,” she added.

A guard of honour will be provided by pupils from Coolanarney National School in Blue Ball, where Ashling was a pupil, with children lining the roadside as her remains are driven from her family home to the church.

The mass will be broadcast by RTÉ and will also be live streamed.

Gardaí are expecting a large attendance at the funeral for the popular teacher and musician.

They have asked people attending to assist gardaí and stewards with parking with traffic being directed to a number of locations including Killoughey GAA grounds and green field sites at Murrays and Dalys.