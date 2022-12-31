Ashling Murphy’s grieving family throw their support behind memorial fund established in her honour

A vigil held in Dundalk in the wake of Ashling Murphy's death in January 2022. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Ashling Murphy pictured on her graduation day with, from left, mum Kathleen, brother Cathal, dad Raymond and sister Amy. Collect photo by Steve Humphreys

The grieving family of Offaly teacher Ashling Murphy are supporting a new memorial fund established in her honour.

Ashling (23) died after being attacked while jogging on the banks of the Grand Canal in Tullamore in broad daylight on January 12.

The popular teacher was also a talented musician and dedicated to teaching traditional music as part of her love

or Irish arts, culture and heritage.

Her death was met with shock all over the country, and the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund has been set up to fulfil the legacy of her life.

Read More

Its main aim will be the further enhancement, development and advancements of traditional Irish arts, culture and heritage for young people through the provisions of education, tuition, facilities and equipment where required.

When the memorial fund is launched in the coming weeks people will be able to donate and fundraise through an online iDonate page.

The project will be overseen by the Ashling Murphy Memorial Fund committee. As well as the memorial fund, a number of scholarships and sporting prizes have been set up in Ashling’s name since her death almost a year ago.

Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann, the Irish organisation dedicated to the promotion of the music, song, dance and language of Ireland, has established three scholarships, each for €2,000, to recognise and remember the talent and legacy of Ashling.

The first is to support artists working to develop participation and practice in traditional arts. The second is focused on the music education for young people. And the third scholarship is based on research on an area in the Irish traditional arts.

Awards were presented during the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann, Mullingar in August.

Ashling had graduated from the Mary Immaculate teacher training college in Limerick shortly before her death.

The college, in conjunction with the Irish National Teachers’ Organisation, jointly launched an entrance scholarship in memory of Ashling last November.

They thought it was a fitting way to honour her

“Ashling started the Bachelor of Education degree in Mary Immaculate College in September 2017, where she spent four years training to enter her dream profession as a primary school teacher.

“She had only just graduated, on October 22, 2021, less than three months before her untimely and tragic passing,” said a college spokesperson.

“The bursary, to the amount of €4,000, will be awarded to a first year Bachelor of Education student for their exceptional achievement and talent in the field of traditional Irish music.

“Applications for the scholarship are open until September 1, 2023,” they added.

Ashling attended the Sacred Heart Secondary School from 2011-2017, and was well respected and made many lifelong friends there.

She was a prominent member of the SHS choir and orchestra as well as the school’s camogie team.

The Sacred Heart School recently awarded two bursaries in her memory.

Expand Close A vigil held in Dundalk in the wake of Ashling Murphy's death in January 2022. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A vigil held in Dundalk in the wake of Ashling Murphy's death in January 2022. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

The two recipients were students who were following in Ashling’s footsteps of primary teaching, had contributed to the SHS school life and displayed the same generosity of spirit as Ashling.

Ashling’s love of sport has been recognised and remembered with two perpetual trophies – one in athletics and one in camogie.

The inaugural Ashling Murphy 4 Mile Road Race occurred on Sunday, May 22 and was race one of the Offaly Athletics Endurance Race Series.

The Ashling Murphy Perpetual Trophy was presented to the first woman finisher, Cork’s Lizzie Lee, by Ashling’s family. Ashling’s father Raymond led out the race.

“Although Ashling was not a member of a running club, she was out for a run when she was killed. She was training where a lot of athletes train, and it is perceived to be a safe place,” said Darren Butler, chairman of Offaly Athletics.

She had only just graduated, on October 22, 2021 – less than three months before her tragic passing

“A few clubs approached us suggesting ways to remember Ashling, and we approached her family with the idea of a perpetual trophy, and they thought it was a fitting way to honour her,” he added.

The race was run on a one-looped course starting and finishing in Tullamore town centre and incorporated all abilities from professional runners to strollers.

In camogie, Ashling was on the Kilcormac/Killoughey Junior A final squad that played in 2019. In November of this year, Leinster Camogie awarded the Ashling Murphy Perpetual Trophy to Jessie Byrne, from Knockananna in Wicklow, following her player of the match performance against Maynooth in the Junior A Leinster final.

A man has been charged with Ashling’s murder and the matter is before the courts.