Ashling Murphy funeral: ‘Respect was missing last Wednesday but it has re-emerged here all the stronger’

Ashling Murphy's brother Cathal, her parents Ray and Kathleen with her sister Amy and Ashling's boyfriend Ryan Casey follow the remains from the church after her funeral mass in Mountbolus. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The murder of Ashling Murphy was a depraved act of violence that deprived a kind, talented, loved and admired young woman of her life and has since united the country in grief and support.

Those were the words of Bishop of Meath Tom Deenihan as the tight-knit and heartbroken local community gathered at the Church of St Brigid in Mountbolus, Co Offaly, for the funeral of the talented teacher who was murdered this day last week.

From early yesterday, mourners started to arrive.

They stood on the roadside of the quiet village united in grief and disbelief.

Garda outriders led the hearse down the narrow country road to the rural village church as a silence descended on the scene.

Ashling’s family and boyfriend Ryan Casey were brought to the front of the church where President Michael D Higgins offered his condolences, followed by Sabina Higgins who hugged each of them tightly.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin then paid his respects to the family as the church filled up. Justice Minister Helen McEntee, Education Minister Norma Foley, Arts Minister Catherine Martin, and Minister of State Pippa Hackett also attended.

Most of the local community remained outside listening to the funeral on loudspeakers, or watching on a large screen that had been erected in the community centre nearby.

Symbols representing Ashling’s life were brought to Fr Michael Meade at the altar.

These included a musical instrument, a photograph of Ashling, a camogie stick and a Kilcormac Killoughey GAA jersey, as well as a family photograph.

A schoolbook and a crucifix were presented by Ashling’s godparents, Seán Leonard and Regina Murphy.

The gifts represented Ashling’s love of family, friends, music, sport, education and her faith.

Before the Prayers of Commendation, Bishop Deenihan described the past few days as “a nightmare”.

“A walk on a mild and sunny afternoon in January should be a happy event, promising the brighter and warmer days of spring and summer. That, as we know, was not the case,” he said.

“The crime has also asked questions of ourselves and of society. It has questioned our attitudes and, particularly, our attitudes towards women and it has questioned our values and our morality.”

He added: “Whether those questions will be addressed or passed over remains to be seen, but we cannot allow such violence and disregard for both human life and bodily integrity take root in our time and culture. Pope Francis, in his homily for New Year’s Day just two weeks ago, said that violence against women was an insult to God.”

His words echoed a Prayer of the Faithful recited by one of Ashling’s cousins, Rachel O’Shea.

“We pray that the many vigils that took place in memory of Ashling mark the beginning of an end to violence against women. May the candlelight tributes bring an everlasting hope to all those who live in fear,” she said.

Bishop Deenihan said no individual should die the way Ashling did, and no family should suffer like Ashling’s.

“Respect is an old-fashioned word but it is an important one. Respect was missing last Wednesday but it has re-emerged here all the stronger. Let us respect each other,” he said.

“If there is a chink of light to last week’s darkness it must be the outpouring of support and sympathy that we have all seen. It was manifested at the various vigils, it was manifested by those who assisted here, at the family home and in Durrow school over the past few days by those who quietly and discreetly provided refreshments, stewarding and whatever help that they could.

“Community is important and community works. Community is needed to overcome evils such as this and community will be needed here in the weeks ahead.”

In his homily, Fr Meade said everyone present had gathered as a family of faith for those whose pain is raw and fierce.

“Let us not be afraid to pray for one another, let us not be afraid to make change a reality in all our lives, change for what only is good,” he said.

“The issues raised in many ways and by many voices since this horrible act of violence invaded all our lives will, we pray, continue to evolve and bring the change we need so much, to simply give and show respect.”

Fr Meade said that Ashling’s faith blossomed into a life of love, a life of hope, a life of trust.

“That same love and joy was not kept on a shelf or wrapped up – it was freely given and shared through music, through sport, through her vocation as a teacher. Today we give thanks for the privilege of sharing in this most wonderful gift of Ashling Murphy. Today we share our love, our grief, our faith and our comfort with the Murphy and Leonard families,” he said.

Ashling’s funeral was filled with the universal language of music, both in the church and in the nearby cemetery where her coffin was carried to for burial.