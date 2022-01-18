Ashling Murphy funeral mass shown poignant montage of photos depicting teacher's precious moments

A beautiful montage of photographs documenting the short life of Ashling Murphy were shown across screens during her funeral mass at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus this morning.
The poignant pictures depicted the precious moments that the murdered school teacher shared with friends and family, and included a 21st birthday, and numerous images of the 23-year-old on holidays that showed her living her life to the fullest.
Photographs showed Ashling cuddling a family pet, the Murphy family celebrating a 60th birthday, and Ashling socialising with her boyfriend and friends.
Ashling was remembered as a “wonderful and lovely human being” at her funeral mass where her family, including dad Raymond, mother Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy, and boyfriend Ryan, arrived to be greeted by a guard of honour formed by pupils from two national schools as a tribute to the beloved teacher.
In pictures: From schoolchildren to presidents – the country stops for Ashling Murphy's funeral
