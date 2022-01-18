Ashling Murphy funeral mass shown poignant montage of photos depicting teacher's precious moments

A beautiful montage of photographs documenting the short life of Ashling Murphy were shown across screens during her funeral mass at St Brigid's Church, Mountbolus this morning.

The poignant pictures depicted the precious moments that the murdered school teacher shared with friends and family, and included a 21st birthday, and numerous images of the 23-year-old on holidays that showed her living her life to the fullest.

Photographs showed Ashling cuddling a family pet, the Murphy family celebrating a 60th birthday, and Ashling socialising with her boyfriend and friends.

Ashling was remembered as a “wonderful and lovely human being” at her funeral mass where her family, including dad Raymond, mother Kathleen, brother Cathal, sister Amy, and boyfriend Ryan, arrived to be greeted by a guard of honour formed by pupils from two national schools as a tribute to the beloved teacher.

Ashling’s first class pupils from Durrow National School stood outside for the funeral mass alongside pupils from Coolanarney National School in Blue Ball, where Ashling was a pupil.

Children lined the roadside as her remains were driven from her family home to the church.

President Michael D Higgins and his wife Sabrina, as well as Justice Minister Helen McEntee were seated in the front row of the church as the coffin was brought in and placed near the altar.

They then made their way over to Ashling’s family where Ms Higgins embraced her mother and father.

As they made their way back to their seats at the front of the church, they laid their hands on the coffin.

Taoiseach Michael Martin also arrived at the church and shook hands with the family before the priest welcomed children to the altar with gifts representing Ashling’s short life.

These included a musical instrument “representing her great love of music and how she shared it with so many and taught to so many,” the priest said.

“We have a family photograph, as family was everything. And we have a jersey from Kilcormack, a jersey she wore with pride and great glee.”