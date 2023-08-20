Asbestos discovered at military camp used to house Ukrainian refugees

The cancer-causing material was in an isolated area at the Gormanston base, Co Meath

Asbestos is to be removed from an army camp previously used to accommodate refugees arriving from Ukraine.

Gormanston Camp in Co Meath was used as a temporary campsite for tents accommodating Ukrainians last year.

It was also used to accommodate some international protection applicants.

However, many were unhappy about the standard of the accommodation available there.

During its operation, the Irish Refugee Council said it was “extremely concerned” at the use of the camp and said it pointed to “plummeting standards in accommodation” available to people seeking asylum or protection in the State.

The camp was closed as an emergency accommodation centre last October.

But it has since emerged asbestos materials have been found in rubble and in a concrete slab where a former army barracks building stood at the camp.

An expert risk assessment said the materials posed a notable risk.

The Defence Forces said the building had been out of use since the mid-1990s, was “locked and sealed” when refugees or international protection applicants stayed at the camp “and access was strictly prohibited to all personnel”.

A survey of materials carried out last February after a former camp headquarters building was demolished found traces of asbestos in rubble, bricks and in concrete slabs where the structure previously stood.

The survey, carried out by an occupational health and safety consultant, said these slabs will need to be disposed of sensitively and it recommended further demolition work should cease until the materials are removed.​

Asbestos, which causes cancer, was used extensively in Ireland before it was banned in 2000.

Material at the camp was deemed to pose a “medium risk”, the second highest level.

“A demolition company had been contracted in to deal with the removal of the building. No other personnel were permitted access to the building,” a Defence Forces spokesman said.

“All rubble has been removed from this site with the exception of the ground floor slab where asbestos is present.”

Gormanston Camp is used for military training and is the home of an infantry battalion.

An expansion of its use as a training centre is expected to lead to all recruits to the Army, Air Corps and Naval Service being trained there.