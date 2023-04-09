As the eviction ban lifts, tenants aren’t the only ones who fear being shown the door
Lifting of the eviction ban that many in Fine Gael never wanted in the first place could yet be coalition’s downfall
Hugh O'Connell
For some Fianna Fáil TDs, the idea of a winter eviction ban emerged from the parliamentary party think-in in Mullingar, Co Westmeath, last September. At a behind-closed-doors meeting, Pat Doyle, chief executive of homelessness support and advocacy group the Peter McVerry Trust, outlined the case for the introduction of a winter moratorium on no-fault evictions. Doyle’s presentation “made a big impression”, according to one TD who was present.