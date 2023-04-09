As the eviction ban lifts, tenants aren’t the only ones who fear being shown the door

Lifting of the eviction ban that many in Fine Gael never wanted in the first place could yet be coalition’s downfall

From far left, Paschal Donohoe, Leo Varadkar, Micheál Martin and Darragh O’Brien

Hugh O'Connell Sun 9 Apr 2023 at 03:30